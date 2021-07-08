Log in
SoftServe : Achieves Security Specialization in Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

07/08/2021 | 07:06am EDT
SoftServe recognized for technical proficiency and proven success in security

SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company and Google Cloud Premier Partner, has achieved the Security Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program, having proven its expertise and success in building security solutions on Google Cloud's Platform.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005392/en/

Logo: Google Cloud Specialization - Security (Photo: Business Wire)

Logo: Google Cloud Specialization - Security (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are excited to add this Security Specialization at a time when cybercrime is becoming ever more prevalent and attacks are becoming more sophisticated,” said Todd Lenox, VP Alliances and Partnerships at SoftServe. “Time tested expertise in digital security on Google Cloud differentiates SoftServe as a trusted advisor and provider to enterprise clients focused on keeping their organization and reputation secure on their digital transformation journeys.”

Google Cloud’s Partner Advantage Program is designed to provide Google Cloud customers with qualified partners that have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven success in specialized solution and service areas. The Security Specialization demonstrates SoftServe’s proven ability to secure customer infrastructure and workflows to Google Cloud.

SoftServe joined Google Cloud’s Partner Advantage Program in April 2017 and became a Google Cloud Premier Partner in August 2018. It also has Data Analytics, Machine Learning, Infrastructure, Internet of Things, and Cloud Migration specializations.

Please visit SoftServe’s Google Cloud security page for more information.

About SoftServe

SoftServe is a digital authority that advises and provides at the cutting-edge of technology. We reveal, transform, accelerate, and optimize the way enterprises and software companies do business. With expertise across healthcare, retail, energy, financial services, software, and more, we implement end-to-end solutions to deliver the innovation, quality, and speed that our clients’ users expect.

SoftServe delivers open innovation—from generating compelling new ideas, to developing and implementing transformational products and services. Our work and client experience are built on a foundation of empathetic, human-focused experience design that ensures continuity from concept to release. We empower enterprises and software companies to (re)identify differentiation, accelerate solution development, and vigorously compete in today’s digital economy. No matter where you are in your journey.

Visit our website, blog, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter pages.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS