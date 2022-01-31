Softeon Delivers Warehouse Management System Boot Camp 2022

Six-Part Non-Commercial Educational Series will Deliver Insights Companies Need to Achieve WMS Success

Softeon, a global supply chain software provider with the industry's best record of customer success, is delivering a unique Warehouse Management System Boot Camp 2022 throughout Q1 of this year.

Each session, delivered in a classroom style, will be led by some of the most knowledgeable experts in the WMS sector. You can easily register for individual sessions or all six in the Bootcamp series with just a few clicks. Can't make a live broadcast date? Register now and you will get a link to the on-demand version automatically. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) have been around since 1975, yet interest and adoption remains very high, driven eby commerce, increased distribution automation, and more complex DC operations.

That means many companies need to get “up to speed” quickly to prepare for and successfully execute the WMS project. Education and preparation are the keys to that success.

Softeon created the Warehouse Management System Boot Camp 2022 to address this need. Structured as six educational, non-commercial sessions from January to March, the Boot Camp is delivered by a faculty of WMS experts from Softeon and leading logistics consulting firms.

The six sessions in the series are as follows:

Introduction to WMS - Now Available On-Demand

Building the WMS Business Case – Feb. 3

WMS Vendor Selection – Feb. 17

Tips for Successful As-Is/To Be Process Development – Feb. 24

Keys to WMS Implementation Success – March 10

Common and Live Audience Questions about WMS – March 17

There is nothing similar to the WMS Boot Camp available in the market. Attendees can sign-up for all six sessions or just the ones that are of the most interest.

You can learn more and register for Boot Camp sessions here.

“These sessions take you from an introduction to WMS to keys to implementation success,” said Dan Gilmore, chief marketing officer at Softeon, adding “The series provides some great information from truly world class experts. You will get a lot out of this Boot Camp.”

The next live session is on “Building the WMS Business Case,” scheduled for Feb. 3, 2022.

