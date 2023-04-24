Last week, private-equity firm Silver Lake offered to buy Software AG in a deal that values the German business software developer at 2.2 billion euros ($2.42 billion).
(Writing by Friederike Heine, Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
BERLIN (Reuters) - Software AG is aiming for an operating profit margin in the high twenties percentage range in the medium term, Chief Economist Sanjay Brahmawar said on Monday.
Last week, private-equity firm Silver Lake offered to buy Software AG in a deal that values the German business software developer at 2.2 billion euros ($2.42 billion).
(Writing by Friederike Heine, Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|29.93 EUR
|+49.87%
|+54.47%
|1 622 M $
|24.96 USD
|-0.59%
|-1.37%
|-
Ukraine war spurs record global spending on military, Stockholm think tank says
US deploying disaster response team for Sudan as it faces humanitarian crisis