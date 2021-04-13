Log in
Software Industry Veteran Kevin Smith Joins DISCO as its First Chief Product Officer

04/13/2021 | 11:29am EDT
Smith will lead product strategy as DISCO further builds “Technology that Powers Legal”

Legal technology leader DISCO today announced Kevin Smith joined the company as its Chief Product Officer.

In this newly created role, Smith will drive DISCO’s overall product strategy to further establish DISCO as a category creator and category leader in legaltech. He will work closely with customer and product delivery teams to ensure products are aligned to current and future market needs, explore opportunities to broaden DISCO’s offerings through partnerships and acquisitions, and accelerate the adoption of DISCO artificial intelligence at every part of the customer journey.

“Since DISCO’s founding, the key to our success has been building product experiences that lawyers love. As we expand our offerings and deliver more technology to the legal industry, it is critical to have a proven software industry leader to guide our product strategy, investment, and growth,” said DISCO Founder and Chief Executive Officer Kiwi Camara. “Kevin Smith brings a bold and visionary approach to product strategy, and I am confident that his leadership will accelerate customer adoption as we continue to establish DISCO as the technology platform for customers’ entire legal function.”

Smith previously served as senior vice president, portfolio strategy and operations for Carbon Black, prior to its acquisition by VMware. During his tenure, he was responsible for Carbon Black’s pricing, business models, and revenue yield improvement programs including new product introduction programs, and helped lead the company’s strategy for new product investment. He also spent seven years at CA Technologies, where he led business unit strategy, including portfolio strategy, commercial strategy, planning, M&A, partner strategies and other operational functions for multiple product divisions. Smith also worked at Oliver Wyman, a leading international strategy consulting firm, where he focused on advising technology and private equity clients. He earned his MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth University and a Bachelor of Business Administration from William & Mary.

“The legaltech landscape is ripe for evolution, and it was clear to me that DISCO is a leader in the industry in bringing its deep domain expertise and strong products and services to create value for legal teams worldwide,” said DISCO Chief Product Officer Kevin Smith. “I am excited to be a part of a company that is empowering the legal profession to leverage AI and other innovative technologies to create and deliver meaningful outcomes for the practice of law.”

Smith is a member of the Senior Leadership Team and a direct report to the CEO.

About DISCO

DISCO is a legal technology company that applies artificial intelligence and cloud computing to legal problems to help lawyers and legal teams improve legal outcomes for their clients. Corporate legal departments, law firms, and government agencies around the world use DISCO for ediscovery, case management, compliance, disputes, and investigations. For more information, visit www.csdisco.com.


© Business Wire 2021
