Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Software maker Dye & Durham gets C$3.4 billion offer from management-led group

05/31/2021 | 05:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) -Dye & Durham Ltd, a Canadian cloud-based software maker, has received a buyout offer from a management-led shareholder group worth about C$3.4 billion ($2.8 billion), less than a year after its flotation on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The offer to take Dye & Durham private for C$50.5 per share represents a premium of roughly 23% to its closing price of C$40.99 on Friday, and is some seven times more than the price of C$7.50 set in last year's initial public offering.

Shares of the company closed up 17.7% at C$48.24 on Monday.

Dye & Durham said in a statement that a newly formed special committee of independent directors would explore and evaluate potential strategic alternatives, including a merger, the sale of the company or its parts, and the sale of some of its assets, among other options.

It did not say how the offer was being financed and who among its management and shareholders were supporting it. The company declined to comment further.

Asset manager Mawer Investment Management, whose clients hold about 9% of the outstanding Dye & Durham shares, said the offer price was too low.

"Our position is either there needs to be a higher offer that, in our opinion, is meaningfully higher or our position is that the best interest of the company is to be public," Jeff Mo, portfolio manager at Mawer, told Reuters.

Led by chief executive Matthew Proud, Dye & Durham makes technology products for legal and business professionals, providing them access to government registry data, and simplifying the document search process, its website shows. It has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia.

It acquired https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/dye-amp-durham-acquires-future-climate-info-for-94-million-850233386.html Future Climate Info Ltd, a UK-based company that provides legal professionals with environmental reports meant to aid in property transactions, for about C$94 million earlier this month.

The company also acquired https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/cloud-based-terrafirma-acquired-by-dye-amp-durham-for-20-million-868523833.html UK property technology business Terrafirma IDC Ltd for about C$20 million earlier this month.

It said it has access to more than C$1.0 billion in capital which it plans to deploy on accretive acquisitions.

Dye & Durham said it expects C$220 million in annualized pro forma earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization following recent acquisitions and reflecting its business performance.

Last year, Proud and his brother, Tyler Proud, executive chairman of technology firm Avesdo Inc, led a failed C$58 million bid for Torstar Corp, the publisher of the Toronto Star.

($1 = 1.2072 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in BengaluruEditing by David Holmes and Rosalba O'Brien)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:37pLoonie extends monthly win streak as Canadian vaccinations climb
RE
05:24pOFFICE OF PRIME MINISTER OF CANADA  : Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, June 1, 2021
PU
05:21pSoftware maker Dye & Durham gets C$3.4 billion offer from management-led group
RE
05:12pCENTRAL BANK OF BAHAMAS  : Quarterly Statistical Digest May 2021
PU
04:08pMEDIA STATEMENT : JBS USA Cybersecurity Attack
GL
03:01pCyberpunk maker reports slump in quarterly profit amid Playstation delisting
RE
02:46pNORONT RESOURCES  : Australia's Wyloo promises metals hub in bid for Canada's Noront
RE
02:43pEU to kick off pandemic plan with 10 bln euro bond issue -French minister
RE
02:22pOil up, near $70 a barrel as demand outlook improves
RE
02:16pEven after U.S. shift, opponents resist COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Advanced Micro Devices, AstraZeneca, Bodycote, Medtronic, Ulta Beauty...
2NORDEX SE : NORDEX : around the World – France!
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Intel reiterates chip supply shortages could last several years
4ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Disclosure Made According to the Requirements of the Royal Decre..
5World stocks set for 4th month of gains, yuan slips

HOT NEWS