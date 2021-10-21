SohnX San Francisco Fireside Chat Features Prometheus Alternative Investments in Conversation with Lee S. Ainslie III of Maverick Capital

Prometheus Alternative Investments is excited to participate in the 2021 SohnX San Francisco Investment Conference on October 27 from 12:00 - 3:00pm PDT. The virtual event’s finale is a Fireside Chat with Prometheus Correspondent Amelia Martyn-Hemphill and keynote speaker Lee S. Ainslie III, founder and Manager Partner of Maverick Capital.

“Our media team is excited to share insights and stories from investment professionals with everyone on Prometheus. Thank you to the Sohn Conference Foundation for the opportunity to have an in-depth conversation with hedge fund legend Lee Ainslie,” said Martyn-Hemphill, a journalist and filmmaker whose resume includes BBC News, Bloomberg TV, and Jim Cramer’s TheStreet.com.

Prometheus founder and CEO Michael Wang added, “Prometheus is all about access, access to ideas from experts, access to conversations between industry insiders, access to financial education, and direct access to invest in alternative funds through a streamlined platform. We’re honored to partner with the Excellence in Investing Foundation and The Sohn San Francisco Investment Conference to improve access, and to support the important community and education work of Community Education Partners, Bridge the Gap College Prep, and 826 Valencia.”

ABOUT THE EXCELLENCE IN INVESTING FOUNDATION

The 12th annual Sohn San Francisco Investment Conference is presented by the Excellence in Investing Foundation. The conference is the premier Bay Area investor event bringing together highly successful portfolio managers, private investors and asset allocators of all levels to learn from the insights and expertise of highly successful portfolio managers and has raised more than $2 million. Conference proceeds support Bay Area organizations focused on improving educational opportunities and life outcomes for underserved youth. For more details and conference updates, please visit excellencesf.org.

ABOUT THE SOHN CONFERENCE FOUNDATION

Since 1995, The Sohn Conference has pooled together the brightest finance professionals in the industry in which investors donate their time and present their ‘best investment ideas’. The Sohn Conference Foundation honors the memory of Ira Sohn, a talented Wall Street professional whose life was cut short when he passed away from cancer at the age of 29. Ira’s friends and family founded The Sohn Conference Foundation in New York City. Since then, investment leaders from across the globe have been inspired to launch partner Sohn Conferences and unite the financial community to support several charitable causes. The Sohn San Francisco Investment Conference is produced by the Excellence in Investing in Children’s Causes Foundation (EICC), an independent 501C3 based in San Francisco.

About Prometheus Alts

Prometheus was founded by hedge fund professionals seeking to modernize their archaic industry, and share insights gained over their years of analysis and managing alternative funds. Understanding that these types of long-term investments depend on building relationships, CEO Michael Wang coupled the idea of a social network with an alt funds marketplace. Though ancient laws restrict the opportunity to invest in these funds to accredited investors, the social network opens up the knowledge base to everyone… until the time comes when we can modernize the laws and create open access to some of the world’s best investments for everyone.

