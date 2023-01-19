Soil moisture in Brazil's sugar, coffee areas hit 7-year peak

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Agricultural areas where coffee and
sugarcane are produced in Brazil, the world's largest grower and
exporter of both coffee and sugar, are currently having their
highest levels of soil moisture for the last seven years,
according to Refinitiv's data.
The situation will lead to a larger sugarcane crop in
Brazil's centre-south region, with consequently higher sugar and
ethanol production, analysts say.
Regarding the coffee crop, they said the wetter weather will
allow for larger beans, so farmers will need less to fill a bag,
but it is too late for trees to have an increase in the fruit
load since that phase in the crop's development has passed.
The graphics in this story, from Refinitiv's Agriculture
Weather Dashboard, are based in SMAP sensors that show moisture
levels (in %) present in the top one meter depth of soil.
The first graph below, for example, is from the main sugar
belt of Ribeirao Preto in Sao Paulo state. The humidity level is
much larger than any of the previous six years for this time of
the year.
A similar situation can be seen in the Piracicaba area
(graphic below), as well a very important region for sugarcane
cultivation and processing in Brazil.
"Conditions are very favorable for sugarcane development. We
are having typical summer climate with constant rain showers
interspersed with sun," said agricultural weather firm Rural
Clima.
Brazilian mills are expected to start processing a little
earlier in 2023, around March, as some sugarcane was left in the
fields last year exactly due to large volume of rains in
December, which also helped boost water levels in the soil.
COFFEE
For coffee, the soil moisture situation is also very good,
as the graphic below from top coffee belt of South Minas Gerais
shows.
The same is true for another important production region in
Brazil, the Cerrado Mineiro area also in Minas Gerais, as shown
below.
Rural Clima said that the extra humidity comes at a good
time for the 2023 Brazil coffee crop, when fruits (and beans)
are gaining size.
Jonas Ferraresso, an agronomist who advises several coffee
farms in Sao Paulo and Minas Gerais states, said, however, that
the high humidity will not change substantially the expectation
for the coffee crop, despite helping bean size.
He said that the production potential for the 2023 crop had
already been defined after the flowering last year.
"The trees look good, the crop is healthy, but the amount of
coffee in the trees is far from the record we saw in 2020," he
said.
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)