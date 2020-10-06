Log in
Soja protein : MR. Mr. Patrick Mewton Appointed as Special Advisor for Victoria Group and Sojaprotein

10/06/2020 | 05:10pm EDT

The Chairman of Victoria Group and the CEO of Sojaprotein are extremely pleased to announce the appointment last week of Mr. Patrick Mewton as their Special Advisor at this exciting and transformative time for our Group and our prized and flourishing plant-based protein business. Mr. Mewton brings with him a wealth of expertise in the agriculture and food ingredients sectors, as well as in Mergers & Acquisitions and finance. He has dedicated his entire career to some of the world's most respected investment banks and financial advisory firms, guiding top food, agricultural and specialist ingredients companies on important transactions and deals (including stock exchange listings, acquisitions, divestitures, capital raising, joint ventures and mergers). Mr. Mewton has worked at Deutsche Bank, ABN Amro, Rabobank-Rothschild, McQueen and Houlihan Lokey, before forming his own independent, boutique advisory firm, Clotilde Limited. His clients, many of whom have repeatedly drawn on his acumen and services over decades, include publicly listed, private, and private equity owned agri-commodity and value-add ingredients companies globally. We are delighted to have this opportunity to benefit from his informed insight, expert guidance and impressive global reach.

Disclaimer

Soja protein AD published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 21:09:04 UTC
