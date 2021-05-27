Log in
SokuSwap Selects BSCstarter to Host IDO of SOKU Tokens...

05/27/2021 | 02:30pm BST
San Francisco, CA, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soku Swap, a fully decentralized exchange, will be launching its IDO on BSCstarter on May 28, 2021, the first community-led fundraising platform. The launch will enable the DEX to unlock a new business model for its native token SOKU on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

Photo Available Here

Deployed on Ethereum and BSC networks, Soku Swap is a decentralized exchange that uses an automated market maker (AMM) to create liquidity pools of both BEP-20 and ERC-20 tokens. In addition, its native SOKU token allows holders to vote on changes or upcoming upgrades within its ecosystem. The platform will shortly launch SOKU tokens through an Initial DEX Offering (IDO) on BSCstarter's launchpad.

BSCstarter is one of the most active community-oriented token presale platforms for Binance Smart Chain tokens. Therefore, it presents an ideal way to raise capital for projects without strict KYC/AML rules. Besides, the BSC-tied ecosystem of BSCstarter makes it a viable option since Binance Smart Chain is currently the most used network in the blockchain space. Furthermore, by choosing the BSCstarter for the IDO launch, Soku Swap intends to benefit its traders and investors with one of the most advanced launchpads available.

About Soku Swap

Soku Swap is a decentralized exchange and a fork of Uniswap and PancakeSwap that lives on Ethereum Network and the Binance Smart Chain. It allows direct peer-to-peer cryptocurrency transactions to take place online, securely, and without the need for an intermediary. The exchange focuses on education and customer support while also rewarding users who stake LP tokens on the farm and make at least three trades a week with SOKU tokens.

About BSCstarter

BSCstarter, the first community-driven launchpad for Binance Smart Chain (BSC), providing projects access to funding opportunities without the hassle of bureaucratic hurdles, complex KYC requirements, and a manual selection process. BSCstarter's solution allows the community to determine which projects to list using collective due diligence and DYOR skills. BSCstarter provides a decentralized fundraising platform as meant to be: community-driven, open, and free with equal opportunity for all, ultimately empowering investors to filter through the messy landscape where rug pulls overshadow the potential of BSC's growing ecosystem.

###

For more information about Soku Swap, please visit our website at sokuswap.finance or email Rafael Alcaraz, Ph.D., (Global CMO) at rafael@sokuswap.finance or Sammy Arora (Marketing Head) at sammy@sokuswap.finance


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
