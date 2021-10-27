SolCelebs Announces Its Latest Solana NFT Launchpad

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2021) - The SolCelebs team is proud to introduce the latest Solana NFT launchpad. A non-fungible token (NFT) is a unit of data stored on a digital ledger, called a blockchain, that certifies a digital asset to be unique and therefore not interchangeable. NFTs can be used to represent items such as photos, videos, audio, and other types of digital files.





The Solana NFT Launchpad is a Launchpad that caters to celebrities such as Soulja Boy, Juicy J and others to feature all forms of digital artworks and collectibles for SolCeleb holders to have early access to. Powered by the Solana Network infrastructure and community, the SOL NFT Launchpad provides the highest liquidity platform for users to launch NFTs.

Henry AKA "BigSteppa" is a famous crypto Influencer plug who has brought so many successors names to the crypto world such as Soulja Boy, Juicy J, Boosie, TheShiggyShow, KushPapi and many more, he started in the BSC space about 7 months ago but has been around cryptocurrency ever since 2011 and has fallen love with the community ever since.

How Does The SOL NFT Launchpad Empower?

A first of its kind, SolCelebs is a full access NFT that grants you early releases of NFTs from a wide range of celebrities with Soulja Boy and Juicy J being the first up contenders. This will come with our own Launchpad and we are highly confident of a SOL NFT listing as well.

All proceeds of NFT sales go straight to marketing and development. Development of upcoming projects and much more.

10,000 completely unique NFTs, AI Generated, no two are the same and have well over 100+ unique traits of different rarity to choose from, once they're minted they're GONE and there will never be any more SolCelebs! The original SolCelebs grants you a grandfather position in any and every project they launch.

The Journey on NFTs

Since embarking on this new path, BigSteppa has quickly made a name for himself in the world of digital collectibles. His highly anticipated NFT project received media coverage in Los Angeles and worldwide TV stations.

BigSteppas drive for success in the NFT industry has struck home, and has motivated him to push through every obstacle in the space. His desire for success is unmatched and will not quit until every one of his followers and investors are content with the projects standing.

What Does the Future Hold for NFTS?

BigSteppa's passion for NFT is evident in his beliefs and creations. During the interview, here's what BigSteppa quoted: "I decided to work hard and bring out the SolCelebs, replacing each empty frame with a blank piece of paper containing the NFT token number." According to BigSteppa, "Blessed are those who have bought or invested in NFTs because NFTs are truly the future of the art world."

