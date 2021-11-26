Hong Kong, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) SolChicks Set to Launch Record-Breaking IDO on 11/26

SolChicks has developed a play-to-earn MMORPG/MOBA game on the Solana blockchain. This extraordinary project is spending the last few days before its highly anticipated IDO launch by breaking a few records. In the past week, SolChicks has achieved some remarkable things.

The SolChicks game demo attracted over 50,000 players in only the first week of its release.

SolChicks ranked #1 on CoinMarketCap, #1 P2E game on Solana P2E, and #1 hottest NFT collection on Solanart.

The game launched on a record-breaking number of launchpads. With over 30 launchpad participants, including most of the major launchpads across all blockchains, it was one of the largest launches in NFT history.

The project underwent striking social media growth in the week following the game’s demo release, with an increase in Twitter followers from 26k to 150k (+580%), Telegram followers from 13k to 125k (+960%), and Discord followers from 66k to 110k (+67%).

The floor price of the SolChicks NFT has risen from 1.8 SOL to 17 SOL (an 844% increase), equating to around $3,500 USD for the lowest price NFT available.

SolChicks with rare attributes have sold for as much as 160 SOL ($35,000 USD).

The project boasts a record 328 private investors, including well-known venture capitalists such as Blocore, AirAngels, GoldenTree, GD10, MetaVest Capital, Spartan Group, and Master Ventures; major gaming guilds such as Yield Guild Games; key opinion leaders such as Crypto Banter and CryptoBirb; and a number of high profiled angels.

These accomplishments have confirmed SolChicks’ reputation as one of the most promising P2E projects on the rise. The alpha version is scheduled for release in the spring of 2022, with the full game expected to follow later that year.

With over $20 million raised so far, SolChicks is well on its way to reaching its fundraising goals.

In its public round of fundraising, SolChicks raised $20 million from more than 300 private investors, implying a $400 million fully diluted market cap for the $CHICKS token. Investors that participated in SolChicks’ private fundraising include Spartan Group, AU21, Sky Vision Capital, Shima Capital, MantraDAO, Solar Eco Fund, Blocore, AirAngels, GoldenTree, GD10, MetaVest Capital, and Master Ventures.

SolChicks is conducting its Initial DEX Offering (IDO) across an unprecedented 30 launchpads. With a public price of just $0.05 per token, SolChicks’ implied fully diluted market cap is upwards of $500 million. Prominent launchpads involved in the SolChicks IDO include Lightning Launchpad, Trustpad, NFTPad, Samurai Cyberfi, Game Station, TruePnL Launchpad, StarTerra, GameFi, RedKite, A2DAO, PAID Ignition, PAID India, Bull Perks, Solster, TrustSwap, MetaPlay, Oxbull, CoinxPad, Synapse, BSCLaunch, Super Launcher, Lithium, Intersola, AnyPad, Kommunitas, Matic Launch, CafeSwap, LaunchZone, Roseon Pad, PlayPad, and Multipad.

The SolChicks team shares their thoughts on disrupting industries and breaking new ground.

SolChicks is taking the Solana ecosystem by storm. Their team of over 70 expert members includes an acclaimed business management team (originating from institutions such as Wharton and McKinsey & Co.) and a blue-chip game dev team that has contributed to titles such as MapleStory, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Dungeon Fighter, and Tera.

SolChicks’ co-founder and CEO William Wu says that his team is operating on the cutting edge of gaming tech. “Play-to-Earn is set to disrupt the traditional gaming sector in ways never seen before,” he explains. “With the backing of our strategic investors, our team is aggressive and relentless in carving out our position as the dominant player in the new era of gaming.”

Project COO Lewis Grafton is proud of the work they’ve done so far. "We are breaking new ground as we lead the convergence of blockchain-based gaming that has until now lacked the production quality of traditional games, and also traditional gaming markets that have yet to adopt this new model of player-ownership and rewards."

Learn more about SolChicks on their website. Click here to play the SolChicks demo.



https://www.solchicks.io/



