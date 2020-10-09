Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Solar Company in California Chooses TAB Bank for a $2.5 Million Revolving Credit Facility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/09/2020 | 11:21am EDT

OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A solar company in California has chosen TAB Bank for a $2.5 million revolving credit facility. The new facility is extended through a multi-year agreement and will provide the means to fund growth for the company.

The company designs and manufactures proprietary systems to mount solar panels and accessories to residential sloped roofs. They sell through solar distributors, regional contractors, and select national contractors.

TAB Bank provides custom working capital solutions to commercial businesses across a wide range of industries. These solutions can be customized to meet the needs of companies in all stages of the business life cycle and during any economic conditions. TAB Bank does this through a variety of asset-based structures including Asset-Based Revolving Loans, Accounts Receivable Financing, Lines of Credit, and Equipment Finance. TAB’s lending options can also be combined with a full suite of business banking solutions and Treasury Management Services.

Brett Horwitz is TAB Bank’s Managing Director and Head of Originations for the Western Region. Brett has years of experience developing client relationships and structuring credit facilities in the asset-based lending arena. Brett can be reached at 949.466.5255 or at brett.horwitz@tabbank.com.

Contact Information:

Trevor Morris
Director of Marketing
801-624-5172
trevor.morris@tabbank.com
Twitter - @TABBank
Facebook – facebook.com/TABbank

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:42aNew Hope Network Announces Winners of the 2020 Natural Products Expo Spark Change NEXTY Awards
GL
11:41aWall St gains, gold jumps on stimulus likelihood
RE
11:40aYIT : starts planning to close down its Infrastructure business in Norway
PU
11:40aBANK AUDI SAL : Application for the cancellation of listing
PU
11:40aAGEAS AND BLACKROCK : Transparency notification
AQ
11:39aORIGIN BANCORP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
11:38aAMERICAN WELL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:37aYour CARES Act Benefits Experts, Magellan Jets, Offers Tax Holiday Strategy Consulting on Private Jet Travel in 2021 & Beyond
BU
11:36aINVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST UK EQUITY SHARE PORTFOLIO : Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11:36aSpartanNash Shares Surge 35% as Amazon Gets Warrant to Buy Stake
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Huawei ousted from heart of EU as Nokia wins Belgian 5G contracts
2BOJ to begin experimenting with digital currency next year
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Additional shares and perpetual bonds released..
4EXPLAINER: Central banks eye digital cash to fend off crypto threat
5GOLD : Wall Street gains, gold jumps on stimulus likelihood

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group