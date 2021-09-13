Log in
Solar Plastics LLC : Expands into Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico

09/13/2021 | 01:11pm EDT
Solar Plastics LLC announced today that it is expanding its manufacturing capabilities into in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. The plant is currently under construction, with Solar taking occupancy of the building in the 4th quarter this year.

The decision to expand into Monterrey is part of Solar’s long-term strategic growth plan. Solar Plastics’ recent significant growth and existing customer volume commitments are forecasted to push the current facilities in Davenport, IA and Delano, MN beyond capacity limits. Trends in labor availability was a major factor into the decision to look at additional manufacturing capacity outside of its current footprint.

“We are experiencing increased domestic demands across all of our business sectors,” said Solar Plastics President, Sam Rosen. “When you add in our customers ‘re-shoring’ efforts, it made the additional investment opportunity very attractive.”

The facility will start with 55,000 square feet, which can be increased to over 300,000 square feet. Production is scheduled to begin in the first half of 2022. “We are excited about this expansion, and what it means for our company,” added Rosen. “Our ownership supported and encouraged us to build a state-of-the-art facility with the latest in process controls and system automation. This facility and the top-tier team we brought onboard will help us continue to grow and extend our position as one of the premier rotomolders.”

Any inquiries can be submitted to Solar Plastics LLC, 860 Johnson Drive, Delano, MN 55328-8612 or (763) 972-5600.

Solar Plastics is part of the ATEK Companies group of technology and manufacturing businesses. It is a contract manufacturer specializing rotational molding design, engineering and manufacturing expertise. The company works closely with its customers, typically large original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), to help them achieve their project goals with respect to performance, cost, quality and product differentiation. In addition to standard rotomolding offerings, Solar Plastics offers customers design services, project engineering, assembly, post mold foaming, and complete outsourced manufacturing solutions. For more information, visit www.solarplastics.com.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS