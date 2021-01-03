Log in
SolarWinds (SWI) Investigation Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

01/03/2021 | 09:21am EST
SAN DIEGO, Jan. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by SolarWinds Corporation ("SolarWinds" or "the Company") (NYSE: SWI).

Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the Company issued false or misleading statements or failed to disclose information relevant to investors. Reuters reported on December 13, 2020, that state-sponsored hackers are believed to have penetrated the IT systems of federal government agencies by manipulating software updates released by SolarWinds. The Company disclosed on December 14, 2020, that the hackers targeted its Orion monitoring product, interfering with updates between March and June 2020.

Filings with the SEC show that just days before the cyberattack, millions of dollars in stock had been sold by members of the Board of Directors. The investigation will also seek to determine who at SolarWinds was aware of the security vulnerabilities and breaches and when they knew.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or if you are a SolarWinds shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[click here to join this action].

 



© GlobeNewswire 2021
