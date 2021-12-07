Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Solas OLED files patent infringement lawsuit over Nintendo Switch OLED.

12/07/2021 | 05:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Solas OLED Ltd. (“Solas”), an Irish company that specializes in patented OLED technologies, today announced that it has filed a lawsuit against Nintendo Co., Ltd., Nintendo of America, Inc. (collectively “Nintendo”), and Samsung Display Co., Ltd. (“SDC”).

Solas filed today against SDC and Nintendo in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas contending the Nintendo Switch OLED (“Switch OLED”) infringes four of Solas’ U.S. patents: 7,499,042; 7,573,068; 7,868,880; and 7,663,615.

The Switch OLED, which launched in October 2021, incorporates a 7-inch OLED panel that is supplied by SDC. It is the latest in a long line of products to implement a display by SDC that infringes Solas’ patents. In March of this year the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas found SDC guilty of infringing Solas’ patents to the tune of more than US$80 million. Despite the Court ruling, and despite SDC knowing of Solas’ patents for years now, SDC’s OLED displays continue to embody Solas’ patented technology without an appropriate license to the patents that cover the OLED technology.

SDC’s continual and knowingly unauthorized use and infringement of Solas’ patents is emblematic of the irreverent attitude of Samsung Group (“Samsung”) to the patents of others. This attitude serves only to erode a system intended to protect and foster innovation; and, Solas will continue to fight to protect the efforts and intellectual property created by others and to stop Samsung’s pervasive pilfering of patented technologies.

About Solas OLED Ltd.

Solas, established in 2016 and based in Dublin, Ireland, is an OLED technology licensing company. The Solas patent portfolio covers key areas of OLED structures, display design and architecture, and driver circuitry; and is one of the most important and comprehensive OLED patent portfolios.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pAustralia's Woodside Petroleum to invest $3.6 bln in new energy by 2030
RE
05:59pKBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Silver Rock CLO II, Ltd.
BU
05:58pPaige Founder and Cancer Pathology Thought Leader Dr. David Klimstra Featured on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian
BU
05:57pSolas OLED files patent infringement lawsuit over Nintendo Switch OLED.
BU
05:57pFirst Trust Announces Shareholder Approval of the New Sub-Advisory Agreement and Adjournment of Special Shareholder Meeting for First Trust Horizon Funds
BU
05:55pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Gaotu Techedu, Inc. f/k/a GSX Techedu Inc. - GOTU
GL
05:54pADRs End Higher; Jumia Among Companies Actively Trading
DJ
05:53pNickel Mines to buy 70% stake in Indonesia project for $525 million
RE
05:53pRobinhood files to terminate share sale from backers
RE
05:53pRobinhood files to terminate share sale from backers
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-SEC probes Tesla over whistleblower claims on solar panel def..
2Pfizer And BioNTech To Request Approval For Vaccine Use In 12-To-15-Yea..
3Alibaba Rises on Shakeup Plans, Beijing Moves
4Analyst recommendations: AstraZeneca, Bumble, HSBC, Jack in the Box, XP..
5Shell, BlueScope work on Australian hydrogen hub

HOT NEWS