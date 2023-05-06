STORY: Some of the soldiers were dressed in ceremonial military uniforms and tall bearskin hats, as they exited the gates of the central London terminus on the National Rail network.

More than 5,000 members of the British armed forces are taking part in the coronation ceremony, joined by soldiers from more than 30 Commonwealth countries to form one of the largest ceremonial military operations in decades.

Watched by about 100 heads of state and dignitaries, Charles will be crowned on Saturday at Westminster Abbey, which has staged all coronations since William the Conqueror back in 1066.

The Order of Service says the rite of coronation has been modified through the centuries, adapting to changing needs, and Charles' ceremony will for the first time include a procession of faith leaders and the involvement of those who "reflect the diversity of the United Kingdom and its peoples, in striking contrast to seventy years ago."