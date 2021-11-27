Sole Fitness Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2021: Best Sole Treadmill, Elliptical, Bikes & More Savings Ranked by The Consumer Post

Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sole Fitness deals are underway. Review the latest discounts on top-rated elliptical machines, treadmills, bikes & rowers. Explore the full range of deals listed below.
Best Sole (Fitness) deals:
-
Save up to 62% on Sole Fitness exercise equipment at SoleTreadmills.com - check the latest deals on treadmills, ellipticals, bikes, rowers and climbers from Sole
-
Save up to 57% on Sole fitness equipment at DICKS’SportingGoods.com - shop the latest savings on treadmills, elliptical machines, exercise bikes and more from Sole
-
Save up to $290 on highly rated gym equipment from Sole Fitness at Amazon.com - check live prices on indoor cycle bikes, folding treadmills, elliptical machines and more
-
Save up to 48% on Sole Fitness treadmills at SoleTreadmills.com - featuring top-rated treadmills with powerful motors and smooth rides
-
Save up to $220 on Sole treadmills at Amazon.com - click the link for the latest deals on the Sole TT8, F80, F85 and more treadmills from Sole Fitness
-
Save up to 48% on elliptical machines at SoleTreadmills.com - check live deals on Sole ellipticals with durable steel frames, comfortable pedals and integrated tech
-
Save up to 50% on indoor exercise bikes at SoleTreadmills.com - featuring the Johnny G Indoor Bike and more upright and recumbent indoor bikes
-
Save up to 45% on rowers at SoleTreadmills.com - with multiple levels of air and magnetic resistance, rowers are great for high intensity workouts
Best Exercise Equipment Deals:
-
Save $600 on the Equinox+ SoulCycle at-home bike at EquinoxPlus.com - featuring an immersive sound system with exclusive Beat Match feature to get in rhythm with your playlist
-
Save up to $500 on Hydrow high impact rowing machines at Hydrow.com - check special savings on Hydrow rower machines and packages for engaging total body workouts
-
Save up to 33% off on top-rated Theragun massage devices at Therabody.com - click the link to see the latest deals on Theragun percussive devices, attachments, foam rollers, and more
-
Save up to 70% off on gym equipment from Bowflex, NordicTrack, ProForm & more top brands at Walmart - check live prices on exercise bikes, treadmills, ellipticals, rowers and more fitness machines
-
Save up to 62% on Sole treadmills, bikes, ellipticals, rowers & climbers at SoleTreadmills.com
-
Save up to 50% on exercise equipment at DICK’SSportingGoods.com - shop the latest savings on cardio machines, weight training equipment, home gym equipment and fitness accessories
-
Save up to 50% on top rated exercise & fitness equipment at Amazon.com - check the latest deals on home gym equipment from Echelon, Schwinn, Bowflex and more popular brands
-
Save up to $100 on Bowflex exercise equipment at Bowflex.com - featuring best-selling machines such as the Bowflex VeloCore bike, Max Trainer M6 elliptical, SelectTech dumbbells and more
Best Massage Device Deals:
In need of some more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals and Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday page to compare even more live offers available now. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211127005128/en/