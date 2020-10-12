Log in
Solera Health Names Mary Langowski New CEO to Lead Next Stage of Growth

10/12/2020 | 10:01am EDT

PHOENIX, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Solera Health, the premier platform for addressing chronic conditions, today announced Mary Langowski as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).  Langowski is the former Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer at CVS Health.  She joins after having served on the company's Board of Directors for several years and as its interim CEO since the beginning of 2020.

"I am excited to lead Solera into its next stage of growth," says Langowski.  "After already getting to know the company for several years, I'm thrilled to build on Solera's success in diabetes prevention to tackle the most pressing and costly chronic conditions. Especially during COVID, it is critical to improve the consumer experience enabling them to stay healthy and meet them where they are, particularly in areas like weight management, smoking cessation and sleep, stress and resilience."

"We are delighted to have someone of Mary's caliber joining Solera at this critical stage in the company's lifecycle," says Matt Downs, Chairman of the Board at Solera Health and Managing Director of the Blue Venture Fund.  "She has an incredible track record of delivering results through strategic thinking combined with world-class execution.  We look forward to continuing to serve our payer customers by enabling them to better reach consumers and manage the ecosystem of community and digital providers"

Langowski brings over 20 years of experience in the industry and a track record working on some of the most innovative deals and new care models in health care, with a particular focus on addressing chronic illness by improving the consumer experience in home, community and digital settings.  At CVS Health, she helped facilitate the organization's evolution to a healthcare company and managed its growth strategy. She has worked closely with early stage and F50 companies to consistently deliver growth.  She has also held senior roles in both state and federal government.  In 2011, she was named one of Washingtonian Magazine's 40 under 40 and "best in the business" by former Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle.

About Solera

Solera is committed to changing lives by guiding people to better health in their communities. The company has built a dynamic platform that provides intensive, evidence-based, lifestyle and behavioral social interventions to impact the costliest chronic conditions in the country.  Solera's marketplace strategically matches consumers to curated disease prevention with a network of community organizations and digital therapeutics providers delivering the most meaningful health outcomes.  Solera is HITRUST certified, the most prestigious certification for meeting healthcare regulations and requirements for protecting and securing sensitive private healthcare information. For more information, visit Solera at www.soleranetwork.com.

Contact

Kelly Wyman

Sandbox Industries

kelly@sandboxindustries.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solera-health-names-mary-langowski-new-ceo-to-lead-next-stage-of-growth-301149950.html

SOURCE Solera Health, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
