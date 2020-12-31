Log in
Soliciting and collecting funds from the public as investments in its products – AEEX South Africa Ltd

12/31/2020 | 03:10am EST
Press Release

For Immediate Release - Ref: 30122020/8

Date: 30 Dec 2020

SOLICITING AND COLLECTING FUNDS FROM THE PUBLIC AS INVESTMENTS IN ITS PRODUCTS - AEEX SOUTH AFRICA LTD

The Central Bank of Lesotho, in its capacity as the Commissioner of Financial Institutions, and the Registrar of Capital Markets, informs members of the public that it has become aware that a company called AEEX South Africa Ltd, which is based in the Republic of South Africa, is soliciting and collecting funds from the public as investments in their products under the pretense of ''gold bond offering''.

The public is hereby informed that AEEX South Africa Ltd has not been authorised to sell its bonds to the public in Lesotho and, therefore, the said offerings are against the law. The Central Bank of Lesotho is taking legal measures to stop AEEX South Africa Ltd from violating the law.

Members of the public are urged to exercise caution with their hard earned money and desist from entering into financial agreements with unlicensed financial institutions and or un-authorised companies based both in Lesotho and outside the country.

For any questions, please contact Corporate Communications Office, Central Bank of Lesotho, at the following numbers: 22232094/22232429/58880647.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Lesotho published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 08:10:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
