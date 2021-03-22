Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Solid foundations for better housing

03/22/2021 | 06:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Council of Trade Unions is welcoming today's announcement from government that will start to address one of the most important issues facing Kiwis; a place to call home.

CTU Economist Craig Renney said, 'The changes to the 'bright-line test' and the changes to mortgage interest relief payments will counterbalance some of the speculative forces that have been driving the housing market. There is more work to be done - but this is an important first step in achieving more equitable and sustainable housing in New Zealand'.

'The CTU also supports the governments supply-side measures with the announcement of $3.8bn housing acceleration fund. This will mean that development can be brought forward more quickly. We particularly welcome the additional $2bn of additional investment in Kainga Or. But long-term investment in social housing will be needed to reduce the 22,000 people currently waiting for a home. The additional support for apprentices is also welcome, with around 5,000 apprentices expected to benefit'.

'There is still more to do on social housing, on better enforcement of private rental standards, and on making sure that all New Zealanders can have a warm, dry home. It also still means that gains made by property speculators will still be tax free, but income earned by tenants to pay the rent is not. But this is a welcome first step in the helping to address the housing crisis'.

'Progress on delivering an Industry Transformation Plan for the construction sector is needed. Including ensuring that the current funding boost for apprentices and trainees in the construction sector continues long into the future. As the Prime Minister said today, we need to be making sure that we are pulling all the levers available to address the current housing crisis,' Renney said.

Disclaimer

NZCTU - New Zealand Council of Trade Unions published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 22:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:59pNextGen Acquisition Corp. II Announces Pricing of $350 Million Initial Public Offering
GL
06:57pVERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD  : . Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Results
AQ
06:55p1169077 B.C. Ltd. Announces Completion of Asset Purchase
NE
06:54pSTRATEGY ANALYTICS : Half-Billion Wearables Sold Worldwide in 2020
BU
06:53pCANSINO BIOLOGICS  : gets China nod for inhaled COVID-19 vaccine trial
RE
06:53pRIDE ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Lordstown Motors Corp.
GL
06:51pCLARKE INC.  : Announces Results of Substantial Issuer Bid
AQ
06:51pCROWN  : Encouraging a New Generation of Young Professionals
PU
06:49pENEVA S A  : Corporate Presentation - March 2021
PU
06:46pAMBIPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES E EMPREENDIMENTOS S A  : conducts Hazmat training for Maringá firefighters
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DAX : ANALYSIS: Electric shock - German auto stocks get a new lease of life
2A tricky period for investors
3GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. senators press Biden to set end date for gas-powered car s..
4Global equities move higher, bonds gain as Europe COVID cases rise
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ