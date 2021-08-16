Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Solidia Technologies : Names Russell Hill, PhD, as New CTO

08/16/2021 | 12:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

R&D & innovation expert brings 25 years’ experience advancing construction materials and building products

Solidia Technologies® today named construction materials industry leader and innovator Russell Hill, Ph.D., as incoming Chief Technology Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210816005575/en/

Solidia Technologies CTO Russell Hill (Photo: Business Wire)

Solidia Technologies CTO Russell Hill (Photo: Business Wire)

“Having devoted my career to applying technology and science to advance construction materials and building products, I am excited to join Solidia, a tech leader pushing the envelope on innovation in cement and concrete,” said Hill. “My goal is to advance Solidia’s R&D roadmap quickly, not only to deliver immediate value to customers, but also to help shift manufacturing into the digital age and demonstrate the vital potential of the global construction industry to scale solutions that benefit society both economically and environmentally.”

Hill comes to Solidia after 25 years with international construction materials and building products leader, Boral, where he most recently served as Group Chief Innovation Officer. As the senior innovation and R&D executive, he established a comprehensive innovation strategy with a global vision for the future, with broad initiatives spanning R&D, new product development, venture investments, digital advancements, customer experience, and advanced manufacturing improvements. In 2012, he led the discovery, development, and incubation of a new, green product category that opened new market segments and geography to Boral.

With a doctorate in chemistry from the University of North Texas, Hill’s areas of expertise and interests include coal combustion products, cement and fly ash chemistry, concrete technology and durability, geopolymers, mineral fillers, activated carbon, chemical admixtures, and polyurethane composites. He is named inventor on 56 patents, consisting of over 20 distinct families. He is a member of the American Concrete Institute, ASTM, the American Chemical Society, and Alpha Chi Sigma.

“Russell Hill brings a rare wealth of expertise and experience, and we are thrilled to add him to Solidia’s roster of talent,” said CEO Bryan Kalbfleisch. “Russell’s leadership will be invaluable as we fulfill Solidia’s mission to deliver the next generation of sustainable construction materials and building products.”

Hill will replace Solidia’s outgoing CTO Nicholas DeCristofaro, Ph.D., who is retiring next month after over a decade playing a vital role in Solidia’s growth and technology development. “While we are excited for Nick as he moves into the next chapter of his life, we'll miss his expertise and deep knowledge of material science, which have helped Solidia capture a significant lead in the race for carbon reduction through building materials,” said Kalbfleisch. “Russell will build on that solid foundation, incorporating his intimate understanding of the market and R&D as we take Solidia to the next level.”

About Solidia Technologies

Based in Piscataway, N.J. (USA), Solidia Technologies® helps manufacturers produce superior building and construction materials using low-carbon cement and concrete. Investors include Imperative Ventures, Zero Carbon Partners, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Prelude Ventures, PIVA Capital, John Doerr, BP, OGCI Climate Investments, Bill Joy, Kleiner Perkins, BASF Venture Capital, LafargeHolcim, Total Carbon Neutrality Ventures, Air Liquide Venture Capital (ALIAD), and other private investors. Follow Solidia on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:08pATLANTICA : Management's Discussions and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:07pTencent Music Entertainment Down Over 8%, on Track for Record Low Close -- Data Talk
DJ
01:06pALTISOURCE ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:06pCOMCAST : Business Helps Salem Florist's Business Blossom with Enhanced Connectivity
EQ
01:06pPRESS RELEASE : Comcast Business Helps Salem Florist's Business Blossom with Enhanced Connectivity
DJ
01:03pU.S. court revives nearly 6,000 lawsuits over 3M surgical warming device
RE
01:03pEmployment and Labour host virtual employment equity workshops across the country, 1-28 Sept
PU
01:03pMicro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Consultation on AfCFTA
PU
01:03pTOTAL BRAIN : 15 Fascinating Facts About the Brain You Didn't Know
PU
01:03pREGENCY CENTERS : Mellody Farm Makes Top 10 Retail Experiences List by Chain Store Age
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China economy under pressure as factory output, retail sales growth slow sharply
2MODERNA, INC. : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : ANALYSIS-DECENTRALISED FINANCE: Latest front in crypto's hacking problem
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China shares rise on hopes for more policy support; Hong Kong down
5Higher inflation target could trigger jobs boom, former Fed staffers say

HOT NEWS