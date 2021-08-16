Solidia Technologies : Names Russell Hill, PhD, as New CTO

R&D & innovation expert brings 25 years’ experience advancing construction materials and building products

Solidia Technologies® today named construction materials industry leader and innovator Russell Hill, Ph.D., as incoming Chief Technology Officer.

“Having devoted my career to applying technology and science to advance construction materials and building products, I am excited to join Solidia, a tech leader pushing the envelope on innovation in cement and concrete,” said Hill. “My goal is to advance Solidia’s R&D roadmap quickly, not only to deliver immediate value to customers, but also to help shift manufacturing into the digital age and demonstrate the vital potential of the global construction industry to scale solutions that benefit society both economically and environmentally.”

Hill comes to Solidia after 25 years with international construction materials and building products leader, Boral, where he most recently served as Group Chief Innovation Officer. As the senior innovation and R&D executive, he established a comprehensive innovation strategy with a global vision for the future, with broad initiatives spanning R&D, new product development, venture investments, digital advancements, customer experience, and advanced manufacturing improvements. In 2012, he led the discovery, development, and incubation of a new, green product category that opened new market segments and geography to Boral.

With a doctorate in chemistry from the University of North Texas, Hill’s areas of expertise and interests include coal combustion products, cement and fly ash chemistry, concrete technology and durability, geopolymers, mineral fillers, activated carbon, chemical admixtures, and polyurethane composites. He is named inventor on 56 patents, consisting of over 20 distinct families. He is a member of the American Concrete Institute, ASTM, the American Chemical Society, and Alpha Chi Sigma.

“Russell Hill brings a rare wealth of expertise and experience, and we are thrilled to add him to Solidia’s roster of talent,” said CEO Bryan Kalbfleisch. “Russell’s leadership will be invaluable as we fulfill Solidia’s mission to deliver the next generation of sustainable construction materials and building products.”

Hill will replace Solidia’s outgoing CTO Nicholas DeCristofaro, Ph.D., who is retiring next month after over a decade playing a vital role in Solidia’s growth and technology development. “While we are excited for Nick as he moves into the next chapter of his life, we'll miss his expertise and deep knowledge of material science, which have helped Solidia capture a significant lead in the race for carbon reduction through building materials,” said Kalbfleisch. “Russell will build on that solid foundation, incorporating his intimate understanding of the market and R&D as we take Solidia to the next level.”

About Solidia Technologies

Based in Piscataway, N.J. (USA), Solidia Technologies® helps manufacturers produce superior building and construction materials using low-carbon cement and concrete. Investors include Imperative Ventures, Zero Carbon Partners, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Prelude Ventures, PIVA Capital, John Doerr, BP, OGCI Climate Investments, Bill Joy, Kleiner Perkins, BASF Venture Capital, LafargeHolcim, Total Carbon Neutrality Ventures, Air Liquide Venture Capital (ALIAD), and other private investors. Follow Solidia on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

