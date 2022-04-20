Log in
Solomon Islands PM Confirms China Pact Signed; Seeks to Reassure Critics

04/20/2022 | 12:38am EDT
By Rhiannon Hoyle


Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare on Wednesday confirmed the Pacific nation has signed a security cooperation agreement with China and sought to reassure countries concerned about the pact that it wouldn't threaten peace in the region.

A day earlier, China said it had signed the security pact with the Solomon Islands, confirming an arrangement that in its draft form drew objections from the U.S. and Australia, among others, because it would allow Beijing to dock warships in the Pacific nation.

Mr. Sogavare, in a statement to parliament, said Solomon Islands Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele and China Foreign Minister Wang Yi signed the pact a "few days ago."

He reiterated that the Solomon Islands would collaborate with any country willing to provide support in addressing national risks, such as an infrastructure shortfall and climate change, which Pacific islands leaders have deemed the region's single greatest threat.

"We entered into an arrangement with China with our eyes wide open, guided by our national interests," Mr. Sogavare said. "Broadly speaking, there is much for us to implement in our security space and if we are to continue operating under the same status quo of business as usual, we will not be able to effectively cover all the critical security gaps capable of weakening our vulnerability to the changing security environment," he said.

A draft of the security agreement that circulated online last month caused widespread alarm because it could allow China to dock naval ships in the Solomon Islands and use its forces to protect the safety of Chinese citizens and major projects.

"I ask all our neighbors, friends and partners to respect the sovereign interests of Solomon Islands on the assurance that the decision will not adversely impact or undermine the peace and harmony of our region," Mr. Sogavare said.

Australian and U.S. officials on Tuesday said they were concerned about a lack of transparency in developing the agreement. Australian officials said they were seeking further clarity on the finalized terms of the arrangement.


Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-20-22 0037ET

