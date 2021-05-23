Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Solutions 30 says it has given EY all requested information

05/23/2021 | 02:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS (Reuters) - Luxembourg-based Solutions 30 said it had provided all the information at the technology group's disposal in response to requests from its auditor EY, which were mentioned in its financial report on Sunday.

Solutions 30 had been under pressure from France's AMF market regulator to release its annual financial report and an auditor's signed-off report.

The company published its 2020 financial report on Sunday, which included a disclaimer from EY.

"We have not received from those in charge of the Group all the representations requested. These matters led us to conclude that the possible effects on the consolidated financial statements of undetected misstatements may be both material and pervasive," the EY disclaimer in the report read.

Solutions 30, whose shares are due to resume trading on Monday after a two-week suspension, said in a statement its teams had responded to requests for the information from EY.

"Its teams responded diligently to the auditor's requests for documents and information and have provided all the information that the group has at its disposal," it said.

EY Luxembourg has said it could not comment, due to client confidentiality.

Solutions 30 said on Friday that it could de-list from the stock market and appoint new auditors, amid an on-going dispute with EY.

Chief executive Gianbeppi Fortis told reporters on Friday that Solutions 30, which had a market capitalisation of 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) when trading in its shares was suspended, could also consider a sale or merger.

($1 = 0.8211 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Alexander Smith)

By Benoit Van Overstraeten and Sudip Kar-Gupta


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:51pBitcoin down almost 50% from year's high
RE
02:37pSolutions 30 says it has given EY all requested information
RE
02:31pU.S. CDC Reports Total Deaths Of 586,793 Due To Coronavirus As Of Yesterday Versus 586,335 In Previous Report On May 22
RE
02:03pIsrael to end COVID-19 restrictions after vaccine success
RE
01:38pBOX OFFICE : 'F9' Drives to Mighty $162 Million Debut Overseas
RE
01:37pElon Musk Has Become Bitcoin's Biggest Influencer -- Update
DJ
10:15aPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY  : President Andrzej Duda of Poland to Visit Turkey
PU
10:14aU.S. Senate Republican sees 7-10 day window for infrastructure deal
RE
09:54aU.S. Senate Republican sees 7-10 day window for infrastructure deal
RE
09:54aU.s. senator blunt says he believes republicans and white house have 'a week or 10 days' to overcome differences on infrastructure - fox news
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin falls 8.9% to $34,156
2Bitcoin down almost 50% from year's high
3Veteran stock picker to join 'Son-chan' on SoftBank board
4GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : CureVac works to boost production capacity ahead of expected vaccine a..
5MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

HOT NEWS