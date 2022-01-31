Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Solutran Awarded WIC EBT Contracts for Indian Tribal Organizations

01/31/2022 | 03:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solutran announced that it received awards to provide online and smart card WIC EBT solutions for Indian Tribal Organizations located in Maine and New Mexico. The ITOs include Indian Township and Pleasant Point Passamaquoddy in Maine, and Acoma-Canoncito-Laguna (ACL), Eight Northern Indian Pueblo, Five Sandoval Indian Pueblos, Santo Domingo Pueblo, Pueblo of Zuni, and Pueblo of San Felipe in New Mexico. Deployment for the WIC EBT systems is scheduled for Spring of 2022.

Solutran provides WIC EBT services that allow the ITOs to offer healthy foods and vital nutrition support to mothers, caregivers, infants, and children. Solutran’s EBT services streamline and secure the purchasing process for WIC-approved retailers, in contrast to the paper voucher system.

“We are excited to work with Solutran, a flexible partner that is tailoring our project plan specific to our needs,” said Sara Nicholas, Assistant Health Director, with Indian Township of Passamaquoddy located in Maine. “Using this new solution, we will continue providing our WIC participants with healthy food benefits using newer and more secure technologies.”

“My vision for making eWIC available to our ITO consortium is realized with this new system from Solutran,” said Karen Griego-Kite with Five Sandoval Indian Pueblos.

“Solutran is pleased to work with these visionary ITOs to deliver technologies for enhanced food security for WIC participants,” said Kathleen Synstegaard, Vice President, Government EBT Services at Solutran. “We seek to simplify benefits payments to improve participant wellbeing.”

About Solutran

Solutran, LLC is a FinTech company offering state-of-the-art technology to the public and private sector for nearly 40 years. With more than 190 million transactions processed to date, Solutran has established a long-standing reputation for excellence in customer service through best-in-class, advanced technology solutions. As an industry leader in EBT, Solutran offers public sector government solutions for WIC, SNAP and TANF.

Solutran is a part of Optum and the UnitedHealth Group family of companies.


Kathleen Synstegaard
Solutran
612.618.5124
ksynstegaard@solutran.com

© GlobeNewswire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
03:46pIveco Group N.V. to announce 2021 Combined Full Year Financial Results on 8 February 2022
GL
03:46pIveco Group N.V. to announce 2021 Combined Full Year Financial Results on 8 February 2022
GL
03:45pTESLA : Raised to Buy by Credit Suisse
MD
03:45pWeibo Up Over 11%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since July 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:44pHarris Williams Advises Ntiva on its Sale to PSP Partners
BU
03:43pROYALE ENERGY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03:42pPEOPLES FIN SERV : FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. Reports Fourth Quarter and Record Full Year 2021 Earnings - Form 8-K
PU
03:42pCBDMD : What Is SaffSerene and How Does It Work?...
PU
03:42pENTERGY : Mississippi Customers Can Receive Free Tax Prep
PU
03:42pBENTLEY INCORPORATED : HERE's global library of terrestrial lidar data enables digital twin creation
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook owner Meta to lift veil off its metaverse business
2Analyst recommendations: Anglo American, Berkeley, Beyond Meat, Tesco, ..
3Global stocks rebound but head for worst January since 2016
4Italy's Saipem sinks after profit warning and call for cash
5French supermarket group Casino's shares slump after profit warning

HOT NEWS