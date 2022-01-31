Solutran Awarded WIC EBT Contracts for Indian Tribal Organizations

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solutran announced that it received awards to provide online and smart card WIC EBT solutions for Indian Tribal Organizations located in Maine and New Mexico. The ITOs include Indian Township and Pleasant Point Passamaquoddy in Maine, and Acoma-Canoncito-Laguna (ACL), Eight Northern Indian Pueblo, Five Sandoval Indian Pueblos, Santo Domingo Pueblo, Pueblo of Zuni, and Pueblo of San Felipe in New Mexico. Deployment for the WIC EBT systems is scheduled for Spring of 2022.

Solutran provides WIC EBT services that allow the ITOs to offer healthy foods and vital nutrition support to mothers, caregivers, infants, and children. Solutran’s EBT services streamline and secure the purchasing process for WIC-approved retailers, in contrast to the paper voucher system.

“We are excited to work with Solutran, a flexible partner that is tailoring our project plan specific to our needs,” said Sara Nicholas, Assistant Health Director, with Indian Township of Passamaquoddy located in Maine. “Using this new solution, we will continue providing our WIC participants with healthy food benefits using newer and more secure technologies.”

“My vision for making eWIC available to our ITO consortium is realized with this new system from Solutran,” said Karen Griego-Kite with Five Sandoval Indian Pueblos.

“Solutran is pleased to work with these visionary ITOs to deliver technologies for enhanced food security for WIC participants,” said Kathleen Synstegaard, Vice President, Government EBT Services at Solutran. “We seek to simplify benefits payments to improve participant wellbeing.”

About Solutran

Solutran, LLC is a FinTech company offering state-of-the-art technology to the public and private sector for nearly 40 years. With more than 190 million transactions processed to date, Solutran has established a long-standing reputation for excellence in customer service through best-in-class, advanced technology solutions. As an industry leader in EBT, Solutran offers public sector government solutions for WIC, SNAP and TANF.

Solutran is a part of Optum and the UnitedHealth Group family of companies.