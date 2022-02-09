Log in
Solutran Launches First-of-its-Kind Cardless Solution for Maine WIC Program

02/09/2022 | 05:47pm EST
Minneapolis, MN, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solutran announces the implementation of a cardless solution to transact Cash Value Benefits (CVB) at Farmers’ Markets. This innovation launched this week for the Maine Department of Health and Human Services Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) Program with redemption at WIC authorized farmers.

 With CVB, purchases are made using secure mobile applications for both the participant and the farmer. This provides a mechanism for both parties to use smartphones for a contactless transaction process and provides mothers and their young children with fresh produce while supporting local farmers.

 Solutran migrated the Maine WIC program from paper Food Instruments to EBT cards starting in 2020 and continues to bring innovation to the WIC community with this new contactless solution.

 “Maine WIC is excited about this new way for WIC participants to access their benefit of fresh Maine grown fruits and vegetables and we look forward to working with Maine farmers and Solutran to make this project a success,” said Ginger Roberts -Scott, Director of Maine’s WIC Nutrition Program.

 “Solutran is committed to providing advanced solutions for WIC participants and vendors. We are pleased to work with Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services to deliver cardless technology which is the first in the nation, providing farmers and WIC participants secure, app-based transactions,” said Kathleen Synstegaard, Vice President of Government EBT Services for Solutran.

About Solutran

Solutran, LLC is a FinTech company offering state-of-the-art technology to the public and private sector for nearly 40 years. With more than 190 million transactions processed to date, Solutran has established a long-standing reputation for excellence in customer service through best-in-class, advanced technology solutions. As an industry leader in EBT, Solutran offers public sector government solutions for WIC, SNAP and TANF.

Solutran is a part of Optum and the UnitedHealth Group family of companies.


HOT NEWS