Solvay's Kadri will Present Keynote Lecture at AIChE's Virtual Spring Meeting & Global Congress on Process Safety, April 19

03/29/2021 | 09:30am EDT
New York, NY, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) has selected Ilham Kadri, Chief Executive Officer and President of the Executive Committee at Solvay, to present the AGILE Keynote Address at the 2021 AIChE Virtual Spring Meeting and 17th Global Congress on Process Safety. Kadri will launch the conferences on Monday, April 19, by discussing her company’s Solvay One Planet objectives for sustainability and the importance of safety in industry. She will also reflect on her personal journey in leadership. Ahead of her talk, Kadri will receive AIChE’s Government and Industry Leaders (AGILE) Award, which recognizes the contributions of innovative executives from businesses that employ chemical engineers. 

The 2021 AIChE Virtual Spring Meeting and Global Congress on Process Safety takes place April 18–23. For the second year, the event is being conducted on an online platform.  

Under Kadri’s leadership, Solvay, a global leader in materials, solutions, and chemicals, launched its Solvay One Planet sustainability objectives. Soon after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kadri established the Solvay Solidarity Fund for employees who are in need due to the crisis. 

Kadri’s professional experience encompasses a variety of industries across four continents, with roles at Shell, UCB, Huntsman, Dow Chemical, and Sealed Air. Prior to joining Solvay, Kadri was CEO and President of Diversey in the U.S. 

She is an independent board member at A.O. Smith and at L’Oréal. She is also an Executive Committee member of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development, a member of the steering committee of the European Round Table of Industrialists, and a permanent member of the International Business Council. 

Kadri earned a degree in chemical engineering at L’École des Hauts Polymères (Strasbourg, France) and a PhD in macromolecular physico-chemistry from Strasbourg’s Louis Pasteur University. 

For complete information about the conference program, registration, and related activities, visit www.aiche.org/spring or www.aiche.org/gcps

Editor’s note: Journalists interested in covering the conference should contact Gordon Ellis at gorde@aiche.org.  

# # #

About AIChE

AIChE is a professional society of 60,000 chemical engineers in 110 countries. Its members work in corporations, universities and government using their knowledge of chemical processes to develop safe and useful products for the benefit of society. Through its varied programs, AIChE continues to be a focal point for information exchange on the frontiers of chemical engineering research in such areas as energy, sustainability, biological and environmental engineering, nanotechnology and chemical plant safety and security. More information about AIChE is available at www.aiche.org.

# # #

 

Attachment 


Gordon Ellis
AIChE Communications
gorde@aiche.org

© GlobeNewswire 2021
