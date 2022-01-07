Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SomaLogic Announces Analyst and Investor Meeting on February 4, 2022

01/07/2022 | 08:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SomaLogic, Inc., a leader in AI-data driven proteomics technology, will host a virtual Analyst and Investor Meeting on Friday, February 4, 2022, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The virtual event will feature presentations from company leaders outlining SomaLogic’s unique positioning in proteomics, financial profile, and plans for continued business evolution and growth as the company furthers its scientific and commercial progress. The event will also feature a live panel with key opinion leaders and a Q&A session following speaker presentations.

SomaLogic management will also be presenting at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live and archived webcast of both events will be on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at https://investors.somalogic.com.

About SomaLogic
SomaLogic (Nasdaq: SLGC) seeks to deliver precise, meaningful, and actionable health-management information that empowers individuals worldwide to continuously optimize their personal health and wellness throughout their lives. This essential information, to be provided through a global network of partners and users, is derived from SomaLogic’s personalized measurement of important changes in an individual’s proteins over time. For more information, visit www.somalogic.com and follow @somalogic on Twitter.

The SomaScan Platform is for Research Use Only (RUO) and has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for diagnostic or patient management purposes.

SomaLogic Contact
Emilia Costales
720-798-5054
ecostales@somalogic.com

Investor Contact
Marissa Bych
Gilmartin Group LLC
investors@somalogic.com


Latest news "Companies"
08:08aACUITY BRANDS : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
PU
08:08aJ SAINSBURY : Sainsbury's invests £100m in colleague reward with basic hourly pay of at least £10
PU
08:08aINVESTVIEW : “INVU”) Reports $1.8 Million Month in Bitcoin Mining Gross Revenue & Operations Update - December 2021 - Form 8-K
PU
08:08aIMAC : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
08:08aHOTH THERAPEUTICS : Material Event - Form 8-K
PU
08:08aSHIELD THERAPEUTICS : Investor Presentation – H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference
PU
08:08aNEXSTAR MEDIA : 2021 Fourth Quarter Financial Results Webcast
PU
08:08aZWIPE : Central Bank of Iraq encourages banks to adopt Biometric Payment Cards and welcomes efforts from Zwipe
PU
08:08aSCHIBSTED : invests in the cryptocurrency exchange platform Firi
PU
08:08aHUBSPOT : What Does a Sales Analyst Do? We Break It Down
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed's 'maximum employment' is here; not everyone has benefited
2Asian stocks trade at steep valuation discount to global peers
3Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs
4Trigano : 2021/2022 First Quarter Sales
5Analyst recommandations: AT&T, BP Plc, Costco, Lyft, Starbucks...

HOT NEWS