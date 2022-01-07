SomaLogic Announces Analyst and Investor Meeting on February 4, 2022

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SomaLogic, Inc., a leader in AI-data driven proteomics technology, will host a virtual Analyst and Investor Meeting on Friday, February 4, 2022, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The virtual event will feature presentations from company leaders outlining SomaLogic’s unique positioning in proteomics, financial profile, and plans for continued business evolution and growth as the company furthers its scientific and commercial progress. The event will also feature a live panel with key opinion leaders and a Q&A session following speaker presentations.



SomaLogic management will also be presenting at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live and archived webcast of both events will be on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at https://investors.somalogic.com.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic (Nasdaq: SLGC) seeks to deliver precise, meaningful, and actionable health-management information that empowers individuals worldwide to continuously optimize their personal health and wellness throughout their lives. This essential information, to be provided through a global network of partners and users, is derived from SomaLogic’s personalized measurement of important changes in an individual’s proteins over time. For more information, visit www.somalogic.com and follow @somalogic on Twitter.

The SomaScan Platform is for Research Use Only (RUO) and has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for diagnostic or patient management purposes.

SomaLogic Contact

Emilia Costales

720-798-5054

ecostales@somalogic.com

Investor Contact

Marissa Bych

Gilmartin Group LLC

investors@somalogic.com