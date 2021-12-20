Somali Urban Investment Planning - P150374

The development objective of the Urban Investment Planning Project for Somali is to provide: (i) an assessment of the feasibility of, and preliminary plans for, selected urban investment, and institutional strengthening activities in southern Somalia, Puntland, and Somaliland, and (ii) enhanced project preparation and implementation capacity of participating agencies. The project comprises of four components. The first component is Mogadishu. For...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Show More