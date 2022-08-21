Somali forces end hotel siege and free hostages

Twenty-one people were confirmed dead and 117 injured, minister for health Ali Haji told Somali state TV, adding the real toll could be higher.

Elite armed forces battled al Qaeda-linked militants for 30 hours after the jihadists blasted and shot their way into the Hayat Hotel on Friday evening (August 19).

The al Shabaab group, which has been fighting to topple the Somali government for more than a decade, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Friday's attack at the Hayat, a hotel popular with lawmakers and other government officials, was the first major incident since President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud took office in May.

The attackers shot and killed civilians who tried to flee towards the blown-up gate, a police captain told Reuters.

He said they killed 10 security personnel with firearms and grenades.

A survivor told Reuters a group of people fled to an upper floor, where they were killed by the militants, who first blew up the stairs to bar their escape.

Security forces managed to free some guests who locked themselves in their rooms in the upper floors, he said.

A senior police commander said 106 people were freed, including women and children.