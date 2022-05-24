Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Somali minister suspended over charcoal export to Oman breaking U.N. sanctions

05/24/2022 | 07:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Somalia's Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble attends the Somali election negotiation in Mogadishu

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - Somalia's prime minister suspended the foreign minister on Tuesday, citing the authorisation of a ship exporting charcoal to Oman in violation of international sanctions.

The U.N. Security Council banned such shipments a decade ago to cut funding for the Islamist militant group al Shabaab, an al Qaeda franchise fighting Somalia's central government.

Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble's office said that as well as suspending Foreign Minister Abdisaid Muse Ali, he had ordered an audit and judicial investigation into the ministry's authorisation of the shipment.

Ali could not be reached and foreign ministry spokespeople did not respond to requests for comment.

The status of the shipment was unclear.

(Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; Writing by Hereward Holland; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:13aBest Buy sees bigger drop in annual sales on inflation hit
RE
07:13aPhilippines narrows 2022 GDP growth target due to external risks
RE
07:10aSouth Africa, Germany discuss need for peaceful Ukraine war resolution - Ramaphosa
RE
07:09aApp to help blind people navigate public transit to debut in Washington
RE
07:08aFactbox-Wall Street sees gray skies ahead for equities as Fed tightens policy
RE
07:07aCentral African Republic to launch bitcoin investment platform
RE
07:06aCongo copper, cobalt and gold exports rose in 2021
RE
07:05aDon't trade security for economic profit, NATO tells countries
RE
07:04aUber seals taxi deal to expand its business in Italy
RE
07:04aS.Korea scrambles jets after Chinese, Russian warplanes enter air defence zone
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks slump as Snap cracks rally, Lagarde lifts euro
2Trial Scheduled For April 2024 In BMS Patent Case Against AstraZeneca R..
3Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
4Nokia expands private wireless capabilities and industrial device portf..
5Analyst recommendations: Chubb, Glencore, Metlife, Moonpig, Salesforce...

HOT NEWS