March 15, 2024 at 05:55 am EDT

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - Somali security forces have "neutralized" those who attacked a popular hotel in the capital Mogadishu, Somali National Television said on social media platform X on Friday.

Security services were earlier seen surrounding the Syl Hotel, a place frequented by government officials and lawmakers, after an attack claimed by al Shabaab militants.

Attackers stormed the hotel near the president's office on Thursday evening.

(Writing by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Alexander Winning)