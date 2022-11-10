Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Somalia army, allied militia kill 20 al Shabaab fighters in latest offensive

11/10/2022 | 02:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - Somalia's army and associated clan militias have killed at least 20 al Shabaab fighters in towns in the centre of the country, a regional official and the Information Ministry said on Wednesday, in the latest onslaught against the group.

Ahmed Shire Falagle, information minister for regional Galmudug state, said that in the ensuing clash between the two groups, the army and the militias also captured El Gorof and Wabho, towns which had been in al Shabaab control for almost 10 years.

"There was no fierce fighting. Al Shabaab was chased and pursued. Al Shabaab ran away, leaving weapons and at least 20 dead fighters," he told Reuters.

"We are determined to liberate all the towns which are controlled by al Shabaab. As we pursued them, six of our soldiers were wounded."

Falagle said he believed al Shabaab fighters had carried away some of their dead fighters.

The central government's ministry of information said in a statement that the number of dead al Shabaab fighters stood at 50.

The group was not immediately reachable for comment.

Al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab has been under pressure since August, when President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud began an offensive against them, supported by the United States and clan militias known locally known as macawisley, or "men with sarongs".

The group has killed tens of thousands since 2006 in its fight to overthrow Somalia's central government and implement its interpretation of Islamic law.

On last Monday, al Shabaab fighters attacked a military base in the same region, killing at least 10 soldiers, while the group took responsibility for twin bomb attacks in the Somali capital in late October.

(Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
02:49aCricket-England to bowl first against India in semi-final, Wood, Malan miss out
RE
02:47aSri Lanka's 2023 budget aims to put crisis-hit economy back on track
RE
02:47aSouth African rand weakens in early trade, eyes on U.S. inflation
RE
02:47aChina warns against extra 'layers' of COVID curbs as outbreaks widen
RE
02:45aEngie upgrades full-year guidance on boost from high power prices
RE
02:43aAhead of expected Xi-Biden meet, China says both countries should work together
RE
02:43aUK's Domino's Pizza Q3 sales fall on lower demand
RE
02:42aUK PM Sunak to meet Ireland's Martin at British-Irish summit
AN
02:39aContinental sees higher earnings but net income weighed down by costs, interest rates
RE
02:38aNorthern Ireland will hold an election in early 2023 - UK minister
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Crypto markets teeter with FTX after Binance abandons bailout
2Exclusive-Behind FTX's fall, battling billionaires and a failed bid to ..
3French drugmaker Valneva to cut 20%-25% of workforce
4Kuroda says he has no desire to be re-appointed BOJ governor
5Engie upgrades full-year guidance on boost from high power prices

HOT NEWS