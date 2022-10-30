Somalia president: at least 100 people killed in car bombs

MOGADISHU, Oct 30 (Reuters) - At least 100 people were
killed and 300 injured in two car bombs that exploded outside
the education ministry in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on
Saturday, the country's president said in a statement early on
Sunday.
"Our people who were massacred ... included mothers with
their children in their arms, fathers who had medical
conditions, students who were sent to study, businessmen who
were struggling with the lives of their families," President
Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said after visiting the site of blast.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack,
although the president blamed the Islamist group al Shabaab. Al
Shabaab typically avoids claiming responsibility for attacks
that results in large numbers of casualties.
The first of the explosions hit the education ministry near
a busy junction in Mogadishu. The second occurred as ambulances
arrived and people gathered to help the victims.
The blast wave smashed windows in the vicinity. Blood
covered the tarmac just outside the building.
The attack took place at the same place as Somalia's largest
bombing, which killed more than 500, in the same month in 2017.
In that blast, a truck bomb exploded outside a busy hotel at the
K5 intersection, which is lined with government offices,
restaurants and kiosks.
Mohamud said the number of victims could rise. He had
instructed the government to provide immediate medical
assistance to the injured, some of whom were in serious
condition.
