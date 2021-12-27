Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Somalia's president suspends prime minister pending investigation

12/27/2021 | 02:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed addresses delegates at the Somali election negotiation in Mogadishu

(Corrects name of commander of marine forces in paragraph 6)

MOGADISHU (Reuters) -Somalia's president, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, said on Monday he had suspended the prime minister's powers, escalating a destabilising dispute in the Horn of Africa country.

The president, who had suspended Prime Minister Mohammed Hussein Roble before over an earlier confrontation, said in a statement he had taken the action pending an investigation of accusations the prime minister had acquired land fraudulently.

The government spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A dispute between Mohamed and Roble has generated months of tension, which analysts say risks distracting the government from its fight against the al Qaeda-linked insurgency al Shabaab.

The suspension of Roble's powers comes a day after Mohamed and Roble accused other of holding up parliamentary elections.

Mohamed also said he had removed from office commander of marine forces, General Abdihamid Mohamed Dirir, while a similar investigation was being carried out.

Dirir or a spokesperson for him were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Abdi Sheikh and Feisal Omar; writing by George Obulutsa and James Macharia ChegeEditing by Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.12% 531.01 Delayed Quote.0.20%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.01% 173.91 Delayed Quote.0.52%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:09aRussia to keep helping Mali militarily despite Western criticism - RIA
RE
03:08aTurkish lira slides almost 8% after intervention-driven surge
RE
03:06aChina to roll out fiscal policies proactively to stabilise growth next year
RE
03:05aGazprom says it will not sell gas on its spot platform this week
RE
03:03aAbu Dhabi Global Market to switch to Mon-Fri work week - state news agency
RE
03:03aAbu dhabi global market to switch to mon-fri work week - wam
RE
02:59aModern-day Darwin, E.O. Wilson, dies at 92
RE
02:56aShanghai metals mostly lower as Omicron worries grip markets
RE
02:56aIndia's RBL Bank shares cut losses after RBI says bank health 'stable'
RE
02:51aChina tightens scrutiny on offshore listings in sectors off-limits to foreign investment
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
2Asia stocks, crude oil retreat as Omicron worries weigh
3China to roll out fiscal policies proactively to stabilise growth next ..
4TD on deal hunt after BancWest bid as Canadian lenders pursue U.S. grow..
5UniCredit chairman says banking M&A needs European focus -La Stampa

HOT NEWS