Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Somalia security forces, residents kill 70 militants in attack, says official

06/18/2022 | 07:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - Armed residents and local security forces in Somalia's Galmudug state killed 70 Al Shabaab fighters as they repulsed a raid by militants on Bahdo town on Friday, a local official said.

The state broadcaster posted images on Twitter of at least 20 bodies in military fatigues that it said were among the attackers who were slain.

Al Shabaab's Radio Andalus said in a broadcast that the al Qaeda-linked group lost nine fighters and said it's fighters had killed 27 soldiers during a fierce battle after morning prayers.

Reuters could not independently verify the claims.

"Armed residents and clerics shot dead fighters from every window of every house and from every alley," Ahmed Shire, information minister of Galmudug state, told Reuters.

He said two children and a cleric from the town were killed in the fighting, while four car bombs were defused after the insurgents had fled.

(Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; Writing by Hereward Holland; Editing by James Macharia Chege and Edmund Blair)

By Abdi Sheikh


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:29aUK's Johnson confident of legality of Rwanda migrant plan
RE
08:21aTunisians protest against constitution referendum as opposition grows
RE
08:14aItaly has flexibility to manage rate volatility - head of debt
RE
08:13aUkraine president visits soldiers on southern front line
RE
07:55aEXCLUSIVE : India's Russian coal buying spikes as traders offer steep discounts
RE
07:50aIndia crude imports from russia $2.22 bln may 27 to june 15 vers…
RE
07:50aIndia's coal imports from russia $331.17 mln may 27 to june 15,…
RE
07:37aSpain battles wildfires as it swelters in heatwave
RE
07:35aSomalia security forces, residents kill 70 militants in attack, says official
RE
07:33aZimbabwe govt workers reject pay offer, public health strike looms
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1How free-wheeling Texas became the self-driving trucking industry's pro..
2Norway oil sector union leader says wage deal is 'good enough'
3Febrile FTSE 100 edges lower as commodity stocks weigh
4Sun Art Retail : 2021/2022 Annual Report
5Futures rebound after rout but recession worries weigh

HOT NEWS