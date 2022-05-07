Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Somalia seeks three-month extension of its IMF support programme

05/07/2022 | 01:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A general view of Somalias capital Mogadishu Somalias capital Mogadishu

NAIROBI (Reuters) -Somalia's government has asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to extend its financial support by three months to Aug. 17, the head of the IMF's country mission told Reuters.

The Washington-based fund warned in February that Somalia's delayed legislative and presidential elections put the renewal of the three-year budget support programme, worth nearly $400 million, at risk of automatic expiration this month.

The presidential election, which is carried out by lawmakers, is now set for May 15. The government has written to the IMF's board asking for more time to conclude talks on the budget support programme's renewal, said Laura Jaramillo, IMF's mission head.

"The extension is expected to provide the time needed to confirm policy understandings with the new government after presidential elections are completed," she said.

She did not comment on whether the automatic expiration of the programme will be extended. Officials at Somalia's ministry of finance and the central bank were not immediately available for comments.

The conclusion of negotiations for renewal of the programme is also a required part of a deal to slash Somalia's debt from more than $5 billion to around a 10th of that.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by William Mallard and Michael Perry)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:41aXiaomi accuses Indian agency of 'physical violence' threats during probe
RE
02:16aBeijing kicks off fresh round of COVID tests as Shanghai postpones crucial exams
RE
02:14aBeijing kicks off fresh round of COVID tests as Shanghai postpones crucial exams
RE
02:07aUkraine conflict taking heavy toll on Russia's most capable units, Britain says
RE
02:03aU.S., Chinese regulators in talks for audit deal - sources
RE
01:58aAustralia, Solomon Island's Foreign Minister meet for first time since pact signed
RE
01:52aUk military intelligence - approx 100 t-90m tanks are currently…
RE
01:51aUk military intelligence - conflict in ukraine is taking a heavy…
RE
01:50aUk military intelligence - at least one t-90m, russia's most adv…
RE
01:49aTaiwan says hopes world would sanction China if it invades
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., Chinese regulators in talks for audit deal - sources
2Canada's Commissioner of Competition plans to oppose Rogers, Shaw $16 b..
3Illumina ordered to pay BGI subsidiary $333 million in DNA-sequencing p..
4Starbucks asks White House for equal time after Biden met with union le..
5Rogers asks Quebecor to join bid for Shaw's Freedom Mobile - media

HOT NEWS