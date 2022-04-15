Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Somalia swears in lawmakers, paving way for presidential vote

04/15/2022 | 02:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Somalia swears in elected lawmakers, paving way for presidential vote in Mogadishu

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - Hundreds of Somali lawmakers were sworn into office on Thursday, paving the way for them to pick the country's new leader, a process that has been delayed for months amid a power struggle between the current president and the prime minister.

Elections had been scheduled for a year ago but were delayed when President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed tried to extend his four-year term by two years, a move thwarted by parliament.

On Thursday 250 of the 275 parliamentarians took their oaths of office alongside 40 of the 54 senators at the heavily fortified African Union military base in the capital Mogadishu.

The process of choosing lawmakers, who are picked by clan elders rather than direct election, was riven with threats and bloodshed, including the killing of a young female candidate, Amina Mohamed, who was a vocal critic of the government.

A date for selecting a new president is yet to be set, but a new government must be in place by May 17 if the Horn of Africa country is to continue receiving budget support from the International Monetary Fund, the lender said in February.

Somalia is in the grip of a brutal insurgency lead by al Shabaab, an Islamist group linked to al Qaeda, and tens of thousands face famine after years of failed rains and soaring food prices caused in part by the Russia-Ukraine war.

(Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; Writing by Hereward Holland; Editing by James Macharia Chege and David Holmes)

By Abdi Sheikh


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.42% 579.07 Real-time Quote.8.40%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.02% 186.17 Real-time Quote.7.11%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.15% 81.75 Delayed Quote.9.32%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:49aUkraine's Luhansk governor urges residents of 6 towns to evacuate
RE
02:48aSomalia swears in lawmakers, paving way for presidential vote
RE
02:36aPakistan's new govt may have to roll back fuel, power subsidies
RE
02:36aPakistan's new govt may have to roll back fuel, power subsidies
RE
02:36aEgypt current account deficit narrows to $3.8 billion in Oct-Dec
RE
02:31aU.S. special representative for N.Korea to visit Seoul to discuss missile launches
RE
02:29aGrowing defiance of COVID curbs in China brings wave of arrests
RE
02:28aRussia may be in default, Moody's says
RE
02:26aTough to find alternatives for Russian thermal coal, says Japan utilities group head
RE
02:17aU.S. special representative for N.Korea to visit Seoul to discuss missile launches
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russian warship sinks; Ukraine says its missile is responsible
2Musk says U.S. SEC 'bastards' forced settlement over Tesla tweets
3Russian warship sinks; Ukraine says its missile is responsible
4BMW CEO warns against electric-only strategy
5Musk makes $43 billion offer for Twitter to build 'arena for free speec..

HOT NEWS