STORY: Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud says his country will "defend itself" if Ethiopia goes ahead with a deal to set up a naval base in the breakaway region of Somaliland.

"If Ethiopia is insisting, Somalia will resist and will refuse."

The deal could also see Ethiopia potentially recognize the territory as an independent state.

It is territory Somalia says it owns, even though the region has enjoyed effective autonomy since 1991.

"If they come into the country, Somalia will do everything that it can to defend itself, definitely. But we hope that we will not reach that level."

On January 1, landlocked Ethiopia agreed to a memorandum of understanding to lease 12 miles of coastline in Somaliland.

It prompted a defiant response from Somalia... and there are fears that the plan could further destabilize the Horn of Africa.

President Mohamud did not elaborate on what action his country might take...

But said he would only agree to discuss the matter with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed when the government in Addis Ababa renounces its intention "to take part of our country."

Ethiopia's government spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Abiy has previously said Ethiopia has no plans to start a conflict with Somalia and is merely trying to address its need for sea access.