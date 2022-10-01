Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Somaliland lawmakers vote to extend president's term by two years

10/01/2022 | 11:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Muse Bihi Abdi of Somaliland speaks during a news conference in 2018

BOSASO, Somalia (Reuters) - Lawmakers in Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland have extended President Muse Bihi Abdi's current term of office by two years ahead of its expiry in November, the senate chairman said on Saturday.

The region's electoral body said last month it had postponed a presidential election due in November to 2023 because of time and financial constraints, among other reasons.

It was unclear whether that poll has now been scrapped.

Saleeban Mahmoud Aden, Somalialand's senate chairman, said 72 members of parliament voted on Saturday to extend Abdi's term by a "two-year period." One MP objected.

In August, deadly protests by opposition supporters broke out in the region with demonstrators demanding elections be held in November amid suspicions the president wanted to delay the poll and extend his term.

There was no immediate reaction from the opposition to the parliament's extension of the president's term.

Somaliland broke away from Somalia in 1991 but has not gained widespread international recognition for its independence. The region has been mostly peaceful while Somalia has grappled with three decades of civil war.

(Writing by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Mike Harrison)

By Abdiqani Hassani


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:24aFrance says it firmly denies reports of French army involvement after Burkina Faso coup
RE
11:24aGunfire and confusion hit Burkina Faso capital day after coup
RE
11:21aSomaliland lawmakers vote to extend president's term by two years
RE
11:16aFront-runner Lula close to outright win in Brazil election
RE
11:14aLebanon receives U.S. mediator proposals for maritime border with Israel -presidency
RE
11:09aEU leaders to discuss infrastructure security after Nord Stream leaks
RE
10:51aIsraeli forces kill Palestinian during West Bank clash
RE
10:34aRussia says its troops left Lyman to avoid encirclement
RE
10:33aRussia not re-elected to UN aviation agency's 36-member council
RE
10:17aTikTok to partner with TalkShopLive for U.S. live shopping - FT
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Turkey rejects Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory
2Tencent shifts focus to majority deals, overseas gaming assets for grow..
3Musk's advice to younger self: 'Stop and smell the roses'
4Russia says its troops left Lyman to avoid encirclement
5OPEC+ to hold Oct. 5 meeting in person in Vienna -OPEC source

HOT NEWS