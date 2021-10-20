Somatus : Becomes Only Value-based Kidney Care Management Provider to Receive NCQA Accreditation for Both Population Health and Case Management

Somatus, the nation’s leading provider of value-based kidney care, today announced its kidney care management program has been awarded the National Committee for Quality Assurance’s (NCQA) Population Health Program (PHP) and Case Management (CM) Accreditations. Somatus is the only value-based kidney care management provider to receive simultaneous NCQA accreditation for both PHP and CM.

Since its launch in 2016, Somatus’ high-touch, in-home care delivery model for patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) has become the national standard, serving more than 150,000 patients nationwide. Achieving NCQA accreditation for PHP and CM substantiates Somatus’ commitment to quality-focused, whole-person-centered care designed to delay kidney disease progression, improve lives, and prevent avoidable hospitalizations and other complications.

“My goal for Somatus has always been to create a healthcare model that could be delivered to large populations of people in a way that was creative, innovative, and scalable,” said Dr. Ikenna Okezie, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Somatus. “Receiving NCQA accreditation for both our population health model and our case management approach is validation that Somatus has developed a healthcare solution that achieves those very goals and is making a significant impact on improving the lives of patients with kidney disease.”

NCQA, a private, nonprofit organization, accredits and certifies a wide range of healthcare organizations and recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA standards for accreditation in PHP and CM are developed with input from various stakeholders and resources and are purposely set high to encourage organizations to establish environments of superior performance and continuous quality improvement.

“Case Management and Population Health Management accreditation move us closer to measuring quality and the increased focus on person-centered care across population health initiatives,” said Margaret E. O’Kane, President, NCQA. “Not only do they add value to existing quality improvement efforts; they also demonstrate an organization’s highest level of commitment to improving the quality of care that meets people’s needs.”

Somatus received NCQA PHP and CM accreditation following an extensive review of its operational and clinical processes, data management integrity and integration, case-management model, practitioner collaboration, and quality-improvement processes.

“It is extremely rewarding to receive NCQA accreditation for both our population health and case management work,” said Dr. Abi Sundaramoorthy, Somatus Executive Vice President of Clinical Enterprise. “We are honored that NCQA has recognized Somatus' commitment to delivering the most comprehensive clinical and logistical support to our patients and ensuring they have prompt and personalized access to the full-service support they need to manage their kidney health.”

About Somatus

Somatus partners with leading health plans, health systems, and nephrology and primary care groups to provide integrated care for patients with or at risk of developing kidney disease. As the market leader in value-based kidney care, Somatus' vertically integrated clinical services and technology delay or prevent disease progression, improve quality and care coordination, and increase the use of home dialysis modalities and rates of kidney transplantation. The company is headquartered in McLean, Virginia, and founded by a team of world-class healthcare operators, successful entrepreneurs, and leading clinicians treating kidney disease. For more information, please visit www.somatus.com.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving healthcare quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of healthcare organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA’s Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in healthcare. NCQA’s website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers, and others make more informed healthcare choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/ncqa.org and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211020005710/en/