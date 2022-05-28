Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy

Some 10,000 Russian troops in Ukraine's Luhansk region - governor

05/28/2022 | 01:45am EDT
KYIV, May 28 (Reuters) - The governor of Ukraine's Luhansk region, Serhiy Gaidai, said early on Saturday that there are some 10,000 Russian troops in the eastern region.

"These are the (units) that are permanently in Luhansk region, that are trying to assault and are attempting to make gains in any direction they can," Gaidai said on Ukrainian television.

Reuters could not independently verify the report. (Reporting in Kyiv by Max Hunder; Writing in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
