Some 10,000 Russian troops in Ukraine's Luhansk region - governor

KYIV, May 28 (Reuters) - The governor of Ukraine's Luhansk
region, Serhiy Gaidai, said early on Saturday that there are
some 10,000 Russian troops in the eastern region.
"These are the (units) that are permanently in Luhansk
region, that are trying to assault and are attempting to make
gains in any direction they can," Gaidai said on Ukrainian
television.
Reuters could not independently verify the report.
