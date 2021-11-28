Some 62% of Swiss voters back Swiss COVID-19 law - gov't

ZURICH, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Swiss voters on Sunday backed the
government's pandemic response plan in a referendum by a clear
majority, paving the way for the continuation of exceptional
measures to stem the rising tide of COVID-19 cases.
The government's tally of Sunday's vote showed a
wider-than-expected majority of 62.01% of voters supporting the
law passed earlier this year to provide financial aid to people
hit by the COVID-19 crisis and allowing for COVID-certificates,
which provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, recovery or a
negative test and which are currently required to enter bars,
restaurants and certain events.
