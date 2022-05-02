Log in
Some CNH Industrial workers in U.S. start strike -UAW union statement

05/02/2022 | 02:12pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The truck and tractor maker CNH Industrial NV releases Q4 and FY results

CHICAGO, May 2 (Reuters) - Over 1,000 CNH Industrial workers in Racine, Wisconsin, and Burlington, Iowa, started a strike on Monday, the United Auto Workers union said in a statement.

The six-year contract agreement at both facilities expired at midnight on April 30.

"Our members at CNHi strike for the ability to earn a decent living, retire with dignity and establish fair work rules," Chuck Browning, Vice President and director of the UAW's Agricultural Implement Department said. He said the workers were committed to bargaining until goals are achieved. A spokesperson for the Italian-American agricultural and construction equipment maker said in a statement that CNH Industrial "remained committed" to reaching an agreement with UAW.

"We recognize the union's decision creates high anxiety among our represented employees in Burlington and Racine. We will continue to negotiate in good faith and trust that the Union will do the same."

Factory workers at other major manufacturing companies, including Caterpillar and Deere & Co., have gone on strike in the past year demanding better labor conditions and increased wages to keep pace with rising inflation. (Reporting by Bianca Flowers Editing by Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2022
