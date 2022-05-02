Some CNH Industrial workers in U.S. start strike -UAW union statement

CHICAGO, May 2 (Reuters) - Over 1,000 CNH Industrial
workers in Racine, Wisconsin, and Burlington, Iowa,
started a strike on Monday, the United Auto Workers union said
in a statement.
The six-year contract agreement at both facilities expired
at midnight on April 30.
"Our members at CNHi strike for the ability to earn a decent
living, retire with dignity and establish fair work rules,"
Chuck Browning, Vice President and director of the UAW's
Agricultural Implement Department said. He said the workers were
committed to bargaining until goals are achieved.
A spokesperson for the Italian-American agricultural and
construction equipment maker said in a statement that CNH
Industrial "remained committed" to reaching an agreement with
UAW.
"We recognize the union's decision creates high anxiety
among our represented employees in Burlington and Racine. We
will continue to negotiate in good faith and trust that the
Union will do the same."
Factory workers at other major manufacturing companies,
including Caterpillar and Deere & Co., have gone
on strike in the past year demanding better labor conditions and
increased wages to keep pace with rising inflation.
(Reporting by Bianca Flowers
Editing by Tomasz Janowski)