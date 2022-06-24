Some Chinese cities relax COVID testing mandates

BEIJING, June 24 (Reuters) - Several Chinese cities have
scrapped or relaxed their COVID-19 testing mandates after China
emerged from its worst regional outbreaks, with officials told
not to cause too much disruption to people's lives while staying
vigilant about the virus.
China, whose economy has been hit hard by various COVID
restrictions during March to May including a lockdown in
Shanghai, faces high stakes to prevent another major outbreak.
It has demanded big cities and ports of entry to boost
testing capacity to make sure they can detect the highly
transmissible Omicron variant as early as possible.
While cities such as Beijing and Shanghai that still have
sporadic cases require citizens to test every few days, concerns
have grown that frequent testing, if widely adopted across
China, may result in huge financial burdens on local governments
already squeezed by reduced revenue due to slower local
economies and massive tax cuts to support businesses.
As of Thursday, mainland China had confirmed 225,434 cases
with symptoms.
A national health official clarified earlier this month that
areas without infections should not force residents to test
regularly.
In the eastern province of Zhejiang, The cities of Ningbo
and Hangzhou, close to Shanghai, said from Saturday the testing
mandate for entering public venues and using public transport
will require citizens to get tested once a week, rather than the
more stringent once-in-three-day rule previously.
Zhejiang province reported less than 10 local infections in
June.
In the eastern province of Anhui, which reported dozens of
local cases in April and May but zero this month, the cities of
Hefei and Huainan halted their regular testing campaigns earlier
this week.
Dandong, a small northeastern Chinese town close to North
Korea, said on Friday it removed some COVID restrictions for
cargo trucks, as it started recently to ease a harsh lockdown
imposed in late April that stirred anger on social media.
(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Emelia
Sithole-Matarise)