Some Chinese state banks will cut deposit rates on Monday - sources

SHANGHAI, April 24 (Reuters) - Some Chinese state banks,
such as Bank of China and Bank of Communications, will cut
deposit rate ceilings on Monday, joining smaller lenders,
sources told Reuters.
Bank of China will cut the rates for
time deposits of 2-3 year tenors by roughly 10 basis points,
according to two banking sources. Bank of Communications
will make similar moves, said another
source.
It was not immediately clear if other state banks, including
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), China
Construction Bank (CCB) and Agricultural Bank of China will also
cut deposit rates, but the sources say state lenders typically
move in tandem on rate moves.
Bank of China and Bank of Communications were not
immediately reachable for comment outside working hours.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen, Kevin Huang and Ryan Woo
Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)