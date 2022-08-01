Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Some Ecuador dollar bond holders received interest payments - sources

08/01/2022 | 12:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Some holders of Ecuador's sovereign dollar-denominated bonds maturing in 2030, 2035 and 2040 have received interest payments which had been due on the securities on July 31, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

A Luxembourg bailiff had ordered banks to freeze assets held by Ecuador at accounts in the country as a result of a dispute over a $391 million settlement award that Anglo-French oil company Perenco says remains unpaid, a document seen by Reuters show.

As part of the debt restructuring on its international bonds that followed Ecuador's default two years ago, Ecuador sold new bonds maturing in 2030, 2035 and 2040, which are listed on the Luxembourg stock exchange. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker and Jorgelina do Rosario, editing by Elisa Martinuzzi)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:55pIsrael signals no change on nuclear policy as U.S. reaffirms anti-proliferation drive
RE
12:54pU.S. emergency crude stockpile falls to lowest in 37 years
RE
12:35pSome Ecuador dollar bond holders received interest payments - sources
RE
12:35pEcuador interest payments due on july 31 on 2030, 2035 and 2045…
RE
12:35pEcuador 2035 sovereign dollar bond interest payments which were…
RE
12:35pLiontrust asset management discloses 1.075% stake in medica gro…
RE
12:33pChinese authorizations for domestic soymeal exporters may be granted in about two months
RE
12:31pStephen King going to bat for U.S. gov't in case against book publishing mega-merger
RE
12:30pReturn to nuclear deal remains the best outcome for U.S., Iran, the world - Blinken
RE
12:20pDrone footage shows grain ship leaving Odesa port
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BASF SE: Release of a capital market information
2Gold investors face bind over bars from tarnished Russia
3Analyst recommendations: Goldman Sachs, O'Reilly Automotive, Anglo Amer..
4Alibaba strives to keep New York and Hong Kong listings
5Alibaba : Provides Update on its Status under the U.S. Holding Foreign ..

HOT NEWS