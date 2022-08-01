Some Ecuador dollar bond holders received interest payments - sources

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Some holders of Ecuador's
sovereign dollar-denominated bonds maturing in 2030, 2035 and
2040 have received interest payments which had been due on the
securities on July 31, sources familiar with the matter said on
Monday.
A Luxembourg bailiff had ordered banks to freeze assets held
by Ecuador at accounts in the country as a result of a dispute
over a $391 million settlement award that Anglo-French oil
company Perenco says remains unpaid, a document seen by Reuters
show.
As part of the debt restructuring on its international bonds
that followed Ecuador's default two years ago, Ecuador sold new
bonds maturing in 2030, 2035 and 2040, which are listed on the
Luxembourg stock exchange.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker and Jorgelina do Rosario,
editing by Elisa Martinuzzi)