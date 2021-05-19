Some Fed officials edged toward policy debate in April, minutes show

"A number of participants suggested that if the economy continued to make rapid progress toward the (policy-setting) Committee's goals, it might be appropriate at some point in upcoming meetings to begin discussing a plan for adjusting the pace of asset purchases," the minutes said in the most overt reference yet to possible changes to the Fed's crisis-fighting bond purchases and low interest rates.

But that view may have suffered a blow this month with the release of data showing job growth was anemic in April. Though inflation ticked higher, also a concern cited in the minutes, the addition of just 266,000 jobs last month provided little further progress towards the Fed's efforts to nurse the economy back to full employment.

U.S. stocks dropped further into negative territory after the release of the minutes, while the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose to a session high of 1.678%.

Fed officials have pledged to keep their ultra-loose, crisis-fighting policies in place, betting that the unexpected surge in consumer prices last month stems from temporary forces that will ease on their own, and that the U.S. jobs market needs far more time to get people back to work.

Comments from Fed officials since the April 27-28 meeting have indicated that if anything the employment data from April cemented the view that it was still too early to discuss changes to the Fed's $120 billion in monthly bond purchases. Discussion of raising the central bank's benchmark overnight interest rate from the current near-zero level is even further down the road.

"It is too soon to open the taper discussion," St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said earlier on Wednesday, adding that only after the health crisis is more fully controlled should the Fed consider curbing its support for the economy. "In the weeks ahead it might become clearer," he told reporters after a virtual appearance at an economics forum.

Coronavirus case and death rates have been falling nationwide, though some concern remains that, with about 40% of adults still yet to receive a vaccination, the risk of COVID-19 will persist.

Graphic: Substantial

further progress for the Fed? "Substantial further progress" for the Fed?,



POTENTIAL CLASH

The minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee's meeting indicated some Fed officials at that point at least were contemplating action to reduce the monetary policy support rolled out last spring to help the economy through the recession triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

In light of data since then, however, the minutes are "substantially stale," Citi economists Andrew Hollenhorst and Veronica Clark wrote this week.

Hollenhorst and Clark still expect the Fed to begin trimming its asset purchases in December, but contingent on a "strong May jobs report" of at least 750,000 positions added.

Much will be riding on whether the May numbers start to resolve the dilemma presented to the Fed in April.

The jobs added last month were roughly a quarter of the number expected by economists in a Reuters poll. The Labor Department also reported earlier this month that job openings hit a record high in March. To some analysts, the data suggested people were remaining on the sidelines for any number of reasons, from a fear of the coronavirus to the flow of federal unemployment benefits, and might take longer to return to work than expected.

Graphic: The jobs hole facing Biden and the Fed ,

Inflation, meanwhile, rose faster than anticipated in April, posing a potential clash between the Fed's two goals of maximizing employment while keeping price increases in check, and stoking debate over whether wide-open monetary policy is out of synch with where the economy now stands.

The Fed will hold its next meeting in June, when officials will not only issue a new policy statement but update their projections for growth, inflation, unemployment, and the appropriate path of the Fed's target interest rate.

Along with faster-than-expected inflation, more recent surveys showed consumer expectations about future price increases were also rising, possibly chipping away at the central bank's confidence that public attitudes about inflation were "well-anchored."

Faith that expectations will remain tempered even as prices jump around in the short run is central to the Fed's outlook, and some analysts suggest it may be hard for officials to ignore just how long it might take to get product, commodity, and labor markets reopened and back to normal.

"It remains surprising how many Fed officials describe expectations as 'well-anchored' despite those expectations measures being very much on the move," Karim Basta, chief economist at III Capital Management, wrote last week.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Dan Burns and Paul Simao)

By Howard Schneider and Ann Saphir