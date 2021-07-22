Some Generali shareholders to ask CEO not to present co 2022-24 business plan - paper

Generali's CEO Philippe Donnet is due to present the company's new business plan in December.

Italian businessmen Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone and Leonardo Del Vecchio, together with Edizione, the holding company of the powerful Benetton family and banking foundation Fondazione CRT, are preparing to ask Donnet not to submit his business plan, the paper said.

Caltagirone and the Benetton family declined to comment on the report when contacted by Reuters.

