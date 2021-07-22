Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Some Generali shareholders to ask CEO not to present co 2022-24 business plan - paper

07/22/2021 | 02:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Philippe Donnet, CEO of the Italian insurance company Generali, is seen before shareholders meeting in Trieste

MILAN (Reuters) - Shareholders representing 16% of Generali are ready to ask the insurer's chief executive not to present a 2022-2024 business plan, thus challenging its leadership, daily La Repubblica reported on Thursday.

Generali's CEO Philippe Donnet is due to present the company's new business plan in December.

Italian businessmen Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone and Leonardo Del Vecchio, together with Edizione, the holding company of the powerful Benetton family and banking foundation Fondazione CRT, are preparing to ask Donnet not to submit his business plan, the paper said.

Caltagirone and the Benetton family declined to comment on the report when contacted by Reuters.

(Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia and Stefano Bernabei)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. 2.17% 16.745 Delayed Quote.17.43%
CALTAGIRONE SPA -1.70% 4.04 Delayed Quote.34.22%
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 1.52% 151.92 Real-time Quote.19.11%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:24aMorrisons shareholders to vote on Fortress offer on Aug 16
RE
02:20aHyundai Motor Q2 net profit soars, expects chip shortage to ease
RE
02:17aUK government launches share sale plan for NatWest
RE
02:10aSome Generali shareholders to ask CEO not to present co 2022-24 business plan - paper
RE
02:07aStocks shrug off virus worries; ECB in focus
RE
02:05aHungary's central bank to keep up monthly rate rises -deputy governor
RE
02:04aCHINA EVERGRANDE : Stocks shrug off virus worries; ECB in focus
RE
02:00aHow to repair our shrinking social, job networks
RE
01:51aELON MUSK : Dollar, yen on back foot as risk sentiment revives; Musk buoys bitcoin
RE
01:48aRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Money Market Operations as on July 21, 2021
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla will 'most likely' restart accepting bitcoin as payments, says Musk
2Dollar, yen on back foot as risk sentiment revives; Musk buoys bitcoin
3RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG : EQS-NEWS : Relief Announces Issuance of Shares from Authorized Capital as App..
4RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC : RECKITT BENCKISER : Unilever second quarter underlying sales rise 5%, beats esti..
5U.S., Germany strike Nord Stream 2 pipeline deal to push back on Russian 'aggression'

HOT NEWS