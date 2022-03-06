Log in
Some Goldman Sachs employees moving out of Russia to Dubai -Bloomberg News

03/06/2022 | 03:34pm EST
The ticker symbol and logo for Goldman Sachs is displayed on a screen on the floor at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc is shifting some of its Moscow-based employees to Dubai as its staff seeks to work from a different location following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.

The move is not intended to be permanent as of now, the report added.

A one-time Goldman Sachs banker Georgy Egorov wrote an open letter to the company's CEO David Solomon this week calling on the Wall Street investment bank to exit Russia and re-locate staff from Moscow to stay "on the right side of history."

Goldman Sachs declined to comment on the report when contacted by Reuters.

Earlier this week, Goldman Sachs Asset Management reduced its Russian exposure in its GQG international equity fund to about $222 million, down from over $1.7 billion six months ago.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P 500 -0.79% 4328.87 Delayed Quote.-9.18%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -1.12% 329.67 Delayed Quote.-13.82%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.17% 122 Delayed Quote.45.12%
HOT NEWS